The World Civilisation Forum opens

Walter Nyamukondiwa in SHANDONG PROVINCE, China

The 9th Nishan Forum on World Civilisation grounded on the teachings and philosophy of Confucius has opened in Qufu, Shandong Province of China. Bringing together scholars and dignitaries from various countries involved in tourism and culture, the forum seeks to review global developments drawing from ancient civilisations.

It also seeks to shape a new civilisation that promotes diversity and equality of people and nations, whether big or small.

The Forum is running under the theme “Common Values and a Community with a Shared Future for all Mankind”.

It draws from philosopher and teacher Confucius who advocated for harmonious and shared existence for humanity and nature.

Teachings of Confucius, culture and beliefs have been at the centre of China’s development and shape it’s drive for future development of the world.

In honour of the great teachings and philosophy, the University of Zimbabwe has the Confucius Institute that has been running for the past 15 years.

In turn, the Beijing Languages Institute in China teaches Shona and Ndebele.

To further cement cultural exchange, a Shona-Chinese dictionary was developed and released in 2015.

The Nishan Forum on World Civilisations is being hosted in China’s Shandong Province, in Qufu where Confucius came from.

A banquet and fireworks display was conducted on Tuesday night while the Nishan Forum on Classical Civilisations is underway at the Qufu Normal University.

Shandong Governor Zhou Naixiang said the forum seeks to find common values for humankind and chart the course for a shared future.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Minister of the Kyrgyzstan Mr Edil Baisaov said the wisdom of ancient philosophers such as Plato, Aristotle, Socrates and Confucius showed similar values which should inform current and future civilisations.

He said unprecedented global challenges such as climate change and attendant disasters need the world to reflect on the wisdom of great thinkers such as Confucius.

Li Xikui, the vice president of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship said different civilisations make the world colourful and should be respected regardless of size and influence.

The forum seeks to promote mutual learning and dialogue with at least 59 sub-events being held at the same time.

It’s seeks to foster the understanding that traditional culture is the foundation for the modern civilisation.

The Confucius philosophy believes that harmony starts from self, devolving to family, community, nation and world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has advanced the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), which advocates respect for the diversity of civilisations, the common values of humanity, the importance of inheritance and innovation of civilisations, and robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

Various scholars are presenting papers on their thoughts regarding Confucianism and the role it can play in the world.