The Vine “Imbirai Jehovah” visuals out

Arts Reporter

The visuals for the song “Imbirai Jehovah”, featuring South African gospel songstress Mabongi Mabaso are out and have started receiving an overwhelming response on social media.

In May, the 15-member outfit hosted a live DvD recording dubbed “The Great Physician”, at the Harare International Conference Centre featuring gospel greats such as South African musicians Soweto Gospel Choir, Mabongi Mabaso, Mahalia Buchanan and Everton Mlalazi.

The event, which ran under the theme “Feel Africa”, where guests turned up clad in African attire, was talk of the town after setting the bar high in showbiz from stage set up to music prowess.

The group promised that they would drop visuals for the songs from the live recording.

The song, which is now trending on social media with the group now standing at more than 7 000 subscribers on YouTube, was written, produced and arranged by Nigel Nyangombe while its director Mlalazi is the executive producer.

The visuals are well coordinated with the musical chords.