The Vine heals SA with the Great Physician

Tafadzwa Zimoyo in South Africa

In April this year, they caused a stir in the local showbiz industry when they recorded a live DVD at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

This is the gospel outfit “The Vine” with their album “The Great Physician”.

What made their recording unique was the stage set up which rekindled memories of the Miss Malaika pageant and Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2016.

But this year was matchless in the sense that everything was white and to add colour on stage they invited South African and local gospel greats such as Benjamin Dube, newly-wedded Mahalia Buchanan, Janet Manyowa and Xolly Mncwango among others.

Now it’s the return leg to promote the album.

The choir is hosting The Great Physician tour in Sandton City, South Africa at Sandton Convention Centre tonight.

The stage has already been set by Zimbabwean company Events Evolution and already South African media is agog about the show.

The line-up includes Soweto Gospel Choir, Mabongi Mabasa Fero, Everton Mlalazi, Benjamin Dube, Micheal Mahendere, Ntokozo Mbambo, Xolly Mncwango and the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Running with the same theme, “Feel Africa”, guests tonight are expected to dress in their best African attire.

It will see South African musician and winner for eighth season of “Idols South Africa”, Khaya Mthethwa as the host for tonight.

According to the organisers the event in South Africa just like the previous one in Zimbabwe, it is free.

In an interview with The Vine director Everton Mlalazi, he said their aim is to do a regional tour promoting the album and South Africa is the start.

“Gone are the days where you send your music to regional stations to play. It is still fine and to be done but we decided to do a different way by giving them a show. We have been planning this tour for the past months after successfully launching the album in April. Now we have strong ties with some of the regional acts and we are happy to be working with them,” he said.

Asked if they will do renditions with foreigners or work on a new album, Mlalazi said for this year it is all about The Great Physician.

“For now we are just pushing this album. It was written by Nigel Nyangombe. We have been releasing visuals of the album every Friday and I am happy with the response, even the airplay on radio,” he said.

Explaining the album, the director and musician said, “We believe that there is no problem too big for God to solve. It could be heartache, physical sickness, economic and social ills, that is why we named it The Great Physician.

“The Vine is grounded on God’s word and the great commission to spread the good news of hope and salvation in Jesus Christ to all people. The Vine isn’t static but dynamic and also supports members who might want to go solo and this may release spots for new people.”

Now fingers crossed, what will tonight’s show be like.