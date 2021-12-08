Coronavirus- Botswana: The U.S. Government Donates P2.9 million in COVID Isolation Facilities in Bobonong

The U.S. government, through its Department of Defense (DoD), donated two isolation facilities worth over P2.9 million to the Botswana government in a handover ceremony in Bobonong. The two facilities, constructed through the U.S. military Africa Command’s (USAFRICOM) Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid program, will support critical pandemic mitigation efforts in the region. This donation follows DoD’s provision of four other isolation clinics in Kasane, Maun, and Ghanzi worth a total of P6 million.

U.S. Ambassador Craig L. Cloud and Botswana Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Edwin Dikoloti, dedicated the facilities in an official ceremony in Bobonong on December 7, 2021.

“Beyond helping Botswana mitigate the effects of COVID-19,” said Ambassador Cloud in his remarks, “these isolation facilities are part of a broader United States effort to help Botswana’s economy. So far, the U.S. government has contributed 146 million pula to fighting coronavirus in Botswana.” He went on to highlight that this investment in health infrastructure created jobs for local contractors and laborers, “because we understand the importance of job creation” and of creating “opportunities for local people and local companies.”

Close coordination between the U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Health and Wellness has strengthened the effectiveness of U.S. government-funded pandemic mitigation projects in Botswana.

The project, launched by the U.S. government in March 2021, includes several modular structures that will be used to isolate COVID-19 patients during their treatment and recovery period. The specific objectives of the project are to improve COVID response and relief to the local community through care and education, and to strengthen coordination and management of community-based health services through community health workers’ groups, leadership, and governance.

The clinics benefit community health workers, policymakers, managers, ministries responsible for managing and implementing community-based health services, civil society organizations, and local businesses directly engaged in the provision of community health services.

