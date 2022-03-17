The State failed to prove a case against me: Kamambo

Prosper Dembedza

Court Correspondent

Zimbabwe Football Association president Felton Kamambo who is accused of bribing councillors to win its presidency has filed an application for discharge at the close of the State case.

Kamambo, who is represented by Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara is pleading not guilty to the offence saying the money paid to councillors were expenses incurred during their campaign period.

In his application, he stated that the State failed to prove a prima facie case against him and all 13 witnesses failed to link him with the bribery allegations.

“It is respectfully submitted that the State failed to prove the essential elements of the crime. Further, and in the alternative, the State failed to prove a case which a reasonable court, acting carefully might properly convict the accused person,” Adv Zhuwarara said.

Kamambo further submitted that the witnesses contradicted the charge sheet which said he bribed them.

Twelve witnesses called by the State who participated in 2018 Zifa elections abandoned other counts of bribery and left 12 counts.

In the 12 counts left, all the witnesses denied ever receiving a bribe from the accused.

“All the State witnesses denied ever being induced in any way by the accused. All the State witnesses denied ever receiving a consideration from the accused for them to vote in a particular way in the election. All the State witnesses denied ever receiving a gift from the accused. As such, there is no evidence to prove the essential element of inducement with consideration of cash from the accused,” Adv Zhuwarara said.

All the witnesses said it was the payment for expenses incurred in transport and food for purposes of attending the campaign rallies.

“It is also crucial to note that the accused had no way of knowing how the people had voted. It was a secret vote. The people who received the money were only representatives of their constituencies.

“The decision on who to vote for belonged to the members. The State failed to prove that any of the members made a report complaining that their agent did not honour the instructions that they had given him.”

He further submitted that it was made clear that the money had no link to any decision making in the election and was not payment made with the intention of seeking any favour from the voters.

The State represented by Mr Michael Reza is expected to respond this week and the ruling is on March 29.