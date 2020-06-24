The Security Guard and Prevention of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

Dr Priscilla Mataure Correspondent

Covid-19 has changed people’s lives in several ways.

These range from behaviour change to systemic changes in the environment we live in.

We have to accept the new norm which may be strange and difficult for many.

No one knows how far or when the changes will go, come to a halt or stabilise. In the mean time we have to be resilient and embrace what comes our way although not everything that materializes should be accepted at face value.

We should neither be content nor fail to analyse and critic the efficacy of the prevention measures and regulations.

There are several regulations and measures that were imposed by the Government of Zimbabwe based on the recommendations and guidelines given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the prevention of the coronavirus and personal safety practices (PSP).

PSP refers to the self-protective means of protection from COVID-19 that each person ought to embrace as the virus ravages on.

These practices are now well- known and are: social distancing, wearing of face masks and washing hands frequently and using sanitizers. PSP subsequently protect others as well.

The other major aspect of protecting others and reducing infection to others (cross infection) in public places such as shopping centres, workplaces and other similar places is the temperature check that we are now also accustomed to as a necessary practice that we have to endure albeit for the duration of the pandemic.

One of the symptoms of Covid -19 is fever often accompanied by raised temperature. A person’s temperature is currently checked regularly at entry into various premises to ensure that infected persons (those with elevated temperatures) who enter those premises do not transmit infection to others. The use of a medical infrared thermometer to measure the human-forehead temperature is recommended in order to detect one of the Covid-19 symptoms.

A temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius has been specified as the level at which one is likely to have a fever and be infected with the virus. Such persons should be restricted from entry into the premises of their choice until they are cleared of infection through a Covid-19 Test.

Since the introduction of mandatory public temperature checks almost everywhere one visits, this task has been assigned to security guards who monitor people’s entry and exits through gates and doors.

‘Suddenly’, this guard who has always conducted mainly security but not health related duties is now expected to diligently carry out such a crucial, previously medical workers’-reserved “life and death” task.

It is indisputable that the security guard’s usual tasks are also “life and death’’ oriented duties as well, especially in the event of a shootout or stab by an angry or ill-minded visitor.

However, several questions are raised: Are these guards adequately trained to check temperatures with diligence?

Are they competent and confident in using the infra-red thermometer accurately and or in dealing with a client presenting with an elevated temperature?

Health personnel go through thorough training in taking temperatures and are made to understand what certain temperatures mean and why certain actions have to be taken in the event of a high temperature.

These professionals are supervised for a long time until their competency is unquestionable before deployment to work stations.

What about the security guard who during the Covid-19 pandemic is often assigned this task because he/she is the “conveniently positioned” individual in an organisation to carry out the task? (i.e. a gate minder who receives and controls entry and exit of customers and clients!).

Often times temperature taken by screening personnel or security guards and the responses to enquiries on the temperature reading appear far-fetched.

Are we doing justice regarding the prevention of the spread of corona virus or are temperature checks a mere procedure required by WHO, the government, the Covid-19 Task Force, the management of a company or persons in charge at an institution?

What else are we not doing correctly that will expose others to the coronavirus infection? We need to rethink our actions and strategies in this critical area and take the corona virus seriously.

Is your greatest fear the spread of the corona virus by those whose temperatures are not recorded accurately or is it the guard and the gun?

Temperature checks at points of entry may be assigned to security guards or anyone else provided the following simple steps are observed:

Assess the individual’s level of cognitive alertness;

Train the individual adequately,

Regularly monitor and supervise the individual.

Regularly check condition of the gadget (thermometer).

Tasks should be performed for intended outcomes. In this case, prevention of Covid-19.