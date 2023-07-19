The Salvation Army world leaders jet into Zimbabwe

General Brian Peddle and Commissioner Rosalie Peddle (with flower garlands) flanked by (right) Territorial Commander Wayne Bungay and (left) Commissioner Deborah Bungay and Cabinet secretaries soon after their arrival :-Picture by Salvationist Online

Phyllis Kachere

The Salvation Army church outgoing international leaders General Brian Peddle and his wife Commissioner Rosalie have arrived in Harare for a three-day territorial congress scheduled to start on Friday.

They were welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport from Victoria Falls by the church’s leadership led by Zimbabwe, Botswana and Madagascar Territorial Commander Wayne Bungay, the Territorial President of Women’s Ministries

Commissioner Deborah Bungay, Cabinet members, divisional leaders and hundreds of members.

General Peddle and Commissioner Peddle who are based in London, the United Kingdom arrived in Victoria Falls on Monday where they had a brief vacation.

In a press conference soon after his arrival, General Peddle said he was happy to be back in Zimbabwe to join congregants for at a congress whose theme is “From strength to action together” to be held at the Glamis Arena at the Show Grounds in Harare.

“We are simple people who have been privileged to lead The Salvation Army. God has been faithful to us. My only sadness is the ravaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. We lost 200 active officers of The Salvation Army around the world. But that sadness quickly turns to joy as God continues to call other people and comforts us.

“We were called to lead The Salvation Army during the difficult time of Covid-19. When I look back, I see an Army that has come through, an Army that has come through victorious. We are stronger today than we were at the beginning. I have watched this culture of generosity that has led to The Salvation Army helping many people during the Covid-19 years. Today, the Army is leading from a position of strength. Zimbabwe is leading from a position of strength; we thank God for Madagascar; we thank

God for Botswana. I believe as we celebrate our faith during the coming congress days, we are moving from this position of strength in our faith,” said General Peddle.

Commissioner Rosalie Peddle said their work through the women’s ministries has brought life changing situations to those in distress.

“We have had to reimagine the work and impact of the women’s ministries and how that has become relevant to the people we serve. We have strived to strike a balance in the life of women and girls, particularly in the education and health fields. We have come a long way as we include young girls who need to be ministered to in many different ways. We have worked to help young girls to understand their value in life, how they can be useful to others and change their communities,” said Commissioner Peddle.