The Salvation Army head and wife arrested for tearing $50 notes

Crime Reporter

A pastor with The Salvation Army Church and his wife have been arrested in Kadoma on allegations of tearing 19 $50 notes during a church service on Sunday.

Felix Tengemhare (62) and his wife, Benina Tengemhare, who is a Captain in the church are still assisting the police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“Police in Kadoma have arrested the head and Major of The Salvation Army in Rimuka, Felix Tengemhare aged 62 and his wife, Benina Tengemhare, who is a Captain in the church, for tearing nineteen $50 notes during a church service on January 8, 2023,” he said.