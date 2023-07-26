The Return of Gringo premières tonight

Arts Reporter

After feeling the void left by talented actor Lazarus Boora affectionately known as Gringo in the showbiz sector, some television producers and film directors decided to bring back the drama.

Dubbed “The Return of Gringo” the series is set to première today at Ster Kinekor, Joina City, Harare.

The good thing about this production is that the producers have brought back the old characters with the missing one being Boora who acted as Gringo.

Boora died in 2020.

But in the cast, Boora’s son Taurai has replaced his father’s role and is acting as Gringo.

Already he has earned a moniker Gringoldino.

Will Taurai fill his father’s shoes or they are too big for him?

Time will tell, but the late was loved by many because of his jokes which were not only laughable but had a deeper meaning to society.

Now with the series premièring, fans are patiently waiting to see what’s in store.

“The void left by my late father is too big but I am trying to make it happen. I wish to surpass his level because he was my mentor,” said Taurai.

“We are continuing the series which was being done by my father. The character Mbudziyadhura is not only about drama but we are related. Fans should expect fireworks on this production as it is about the new meets the old.”

He said acting is not his profession.

“For now, I am not taking this acting as a profession. We do call for more support from relative authorities in order to push for a vibrant drama sector. We should unite as artist for the betterment of the sector,” he said.

Commenting on the latest development, director of the series Darlington Mutsvairi confirmed that the new series will be on television.

“It will be on television, on any local station that is willing to work with us,” he said.

“So far we already have some inquiries from some stations. We will update you on that. We are happy to say, we have most of the much visible characters from the previous Gringo edition who including Gweshegweshe, Godobori, Mbudziyadhura, and Stellah January. Taurai Boora took up his father’s role of Gringo and he is doing equally good.”

He shared the synopsis of the series and confirmed that it was written by the same writer of the first Gringo production.

“The Return of Gringo is a series penned by Enock Chihombori,” he said.

“In the series Gringo (Taurai Boora) is convinced by Mr Gweshegweshe (William Matenga) to marry and he would get a house from Gweshegweshe if he gets married.

Now Gringo has a lady that he loves but he does not have the guts to propose to her instead he is advised by Mbudziyadhura (Blessing Chimhowa) to seek help from a traditional healer “Godobori” (Chati Butao).”

Mutsvairi said Gringo gets the charm from Godobori but failed to abide by the instructions, and all hell broke, instead of him winning the beautiful lady, he is loved by old aged women.

He said the series was inspired by previous productions of Gringo.

“l believe the inspiration comes from the previous productions of Gringo and also that the son proved to fit his father’s shoes in the previous productions that we did such as, ‘Gringo Back From SA,”’ which was running on social media platforms.

He added that Gringo is a household name and the fans need more of this production.

“There are 13 episodes, but for the purpose of the première, only three episodes will be screened at the cinema.

“Definitely, we will have a tour of the whole country, to stamp the return of Gringo but we are yet to set dates for the tour.