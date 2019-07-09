THE OLD GLAMOUR BOY’S MOMENT OF MAGIC

Charles Mabika Special Correspondent

THE blistering pace that earned him the nickname “Duduza” might have slowed down, but the control, positioning on-and-off the ball and brilliant vision are still rich in his play.

Veteran Dynamos forward and skipper Edward “Duduza” Sadomba (35), now in his second spell at the side, was the star of DeMbare’s show in their 1-0 win over a battling Chapungu United in a Castle Lager Premiership football encounter at Rufaro on Sunday.

The build-up to that winning goal – scored by Ghananian midfielder Robert Sackey with a booming left-footer – was a beauty. And Duduza was the creator with some deft thinking and precision.

A neat build-up from the back involving Godfrey “MaRubber” Mukambi and Jimmy Tigere was deftly controlled by Sadomba just outside the penalty box and he was well-positioned to have a crack at goal but he unselfishly rolled it to an onrushing Sackey, who blasted it past Chapungu’s ‘keeper Talbert Shumba.

Sadomba was full of energy all afternoon going deep to win balls and set up his younger team-mates. And he could have grabbed his first goal for his beloved club this season in the 35th minute after a piece of some fine distribution by his ‘keeper, Simba Chinani, found him up-field with a Chapungu defender in his wake.

Again, just like “old habits die hard”, the Mbare-born and bred attacker watched the ball all the way and before it touched the turf, belted it on the volley as he had somehow spotted Shumba off his line.

The ball was destined for the top right corner and many of the Blue Army fans were already up on their feet but Shumba produced an amazing, airborne reflex save to tip it out for a corner.

That would have been another glittering finish to add to Duduza’s voluminous catalogue which has adorned his archives library for almost two decades now.

Duduza’s first stint at Dynamos was from 2006 to 2008, where he had phenomenal success as a right wing speed merchant and prolific goalscorer. He left the Glamour Boys to embark on a 10-year sojourn that took him to Sudan, Libya, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates where his stock continued to rise. In-between that period he also featured for the Warriors.

He returned home last year and decided to play for Mbare National Social Soccer League side, Bucaneers, which he owns and fans were perplexed at his continued fitness and goalscoring prowess.

At the beginning of the year, Duduza decided to rekindle his affair in the top-flight league by rejoining his beloved club.

So why did he decide to return competitive football at the age of 35?

“My whole life has always been guided by God who has given me the strength to face any new challenges. Remember I survived in war-torn Libya for a couple of seasons, just banging in great goals,” revealed Duduza.

“So after returning from a decade playing in different countries, I decided to return to another Dynamos challenge after keeping myself fit playing for Bucaneers.

“The way that the club’s leadership, technical team and fans welcomed me back was just fabulous. You know what I would like to achieve now most is teaching those youngsters in the team who look up to me as their captain that God is the one who will make their dreams come true and I also preach the ‘DDD Syndrome’ to them – Determination, Disciplne and Dedication.

“Our technical team, led by ‘Blah Stanza’ (Tonderai Ndiraya) is working diligently to impart upon all the youngsters the importance of putting on that blue and white jersey,” said the veteran forward.

And his most memorable match?

“Ooh, definitely the emotion-filled match at Rufaro back in 2008 when we faced Ivorian giants Asec Mimosas in an African Champions League tie. I had just lost my elder sister Portia two days before the match and my family urged me to go and play for her.

“I went on to score both goals as we beat them 2-1 and I was also voted as the man-of-the-match,” he recalled.

The “mighty midget” is not thinking about hanging up his boots yet . . . Not for as long as the club’s leadership, technical team, fans and the Almighty God still want him to run all over the pitch helping out in all departments as he is doing once again in his second stint at the Glamour Boys.

His coach Tonderai Ndiraya thinks he is the best player in the current Dynamos set up.

“His performances have shown that he is the best player that we have in the team at the moment. He has been leading from the front, and if you look at most of our goals he is the one who has been providing the assists. To be honest, if you take Duduza out of this Dynamos then we are left worse off. It’s only that he has been lacking support but I am sure you will see more from him once we bring in some experienced players during the current mid-season transfer window,” said Ndiraya.