The New World Order from the Viewpoint of Martyr Soleimani’s School of Thought

By: Hojjat al-Islam Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour, Senior Expert in International Affairs

No. 287 | January 2024

In the Name of Allah, the All-beneficent, the All-merciful

At 1:20 a.m. on January 3, 2020, two Nafs al-Zakiyya (literally, pure souls) were assassinated by the order of the most wretched of people of the world and the souls of these two martyrs ascended from the Baghdad airport to the heavens. Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis were killed by the order of Donald Trump and were martyred so that the day of their martyrdom be named as “International Day of Resistance”.

The victory of Martyr Soleimani marked his conquest of the hearts of free people. He was the architect of the global resistance front in the East and West of the world and his role in speeding up a different concept of the “New World Order” made him an eternal legend. The martyrdom of this hero whose funeral was attended by millions of people made “Martyr Soleimani’s School of Thought” global.

Some of the elements of the New World Order in General Soleimani’s School of Thought include:

Creating the hope and the prospect of trans-national, trans-religious, and trans-regional victory in the global front of resistance The defeat of the hegemony of arrogant and colonialist powers with the realization of repeated victories against them The failure of Sykes-Picot’s one-hundred-year plan to divide the Islamic countries of West Asia, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria Overcoming Islamophobia by defeating ISIS and preventing the introduction of distorted Takfiri Islam Organizing and establishing solidarity in the global network of resistance Institutionalization of resistance movements in the official structure of countries Creating courage in emerging powers to draw a new world order Globalization of the Husaini (Imam Husain’s) movement by creating the magnificent Arbaeen Walk, in which millions of people from different nations participate Strengthening the unity of the Islamic Ummah by providing equal support to the oppressed Yazidi, Christian, Sunni, Shia, Alavi, Arab, and Kurd people against the brutality of the American and Israeli ISIS

Martyr Soleimani, first of all, purified his soul in the service of God Almighty, and in the next step, he continued his honest social course under the command of the Vali-e Faqih of the time, such that he attained such a stage of personal growth that made him a role model for the free youth of the world and would win their hearts.

While having a gentle and divine personality, which was manifested in his absolute devotion and submission to God Almighty and the school of thought of Ahl al-Bayt (AS), he had an extremely strong personality in supporting the oppressed and in the fields of battle and culture, because he firmly believed in this verse of the Qur’an, which says: (Allah will surely help those who help Him.)

Today, the followers of Martyr Soleimani’s school of thought in Gaza are enduring the cruel bombardments – equivalent to three atomic bombs – by the fake Israeli regime, so that the goal of restoring the state of Palestine through “every Palestinian one vote” and the cause of from “sea to river” becomes a global demand.

It is recommended to all the free people of the world to study the different aspects of the life of the martyred hero, “Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani”, and his school of thought as a role model. May his great soul be at peace and may his path be filled with followers.