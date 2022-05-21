Dr Nick Ohizu The Voice of God

Based on necessity and demand, everyone believes that their job is the most difficult job in the world. This is true as no one knows what each other’s job entails.

We are all faced with different challenges when it comes to the tasks that we perform at various levels of responsibilities.

The most difficult job I am talking about is that work most of us are engaged in without knowing. Because this responsibility is trivialised, most people walk away from it or fail to give it much attention.

Many people are bemoaning the level of moral decadence in our societies nowadays and others are dumbfounded by the level of wickedness, incompetence, irresponsibility, and failure at different spheres of life.

The problems keep rising and many have failed to understand that the cause of all these challenges is a failure caused by humanity in carrying out the most difficult job in the world which is ‘parenting.’

Parents carry the responsibility to raise children who grow up to become a success.

I will not go into the definition of success because it means different things to different people. However, the most successful thing anyone can achieve on earth is to raise children that they are proud of.

Your greatest happiness will come from watching your children succeed and your greatest pain will come from watching them fail. Parenting is where you are given the chance to raise children who will make a positive contribution to the betterment and development of humanity.

It is an opportunity to bring up someone who will make the world a better place.

It is the opportunity given to you by God to create a success. A baby comes without a manual, there is no information supplied in advance to notify you of what the child you conceived will become.

Whatever you want the child to become will be based on their upbringing.

Every child comes as a clean slate, an empty hard drive if I may use that word, the language you want the child to speak is the one they speak. If you train the child to be wicked, evil, heartless, kind, compassionate, loving, or respectful, that is what they become.

Because humankind comes without a manual, a lot of people underestimate the challenges that come with raising children and when that finally comes, the faint-hearted desert or disown the pregnancy.

Others dump the baby; others give them up for adoption and some even flush them down the toilet.

How can a human being go to such lengths to get rid of a baby? It is because most people were never prepared to do that job.

The consolation comes from the fact that the first parents that ever existed- Adam and Eve, also failed as parents in their first attempt.

They lost their two boys in one day.

Cain killed Abel and God cursed him and pronounced him a fugitive and a vagabond.

They buried the younger while the older left home cursed by God.

It must have been a very difficult thing to handle, but remember, they were the first to raise children. The Lord was kind enough to give them a third chance in Seth whom they raised to become a better person than Cain. [Genesis 5: 4-5]

The moral of the story is that God gives us children to have a first-hand experience of what it took to raise us so that we get to appreciate the sacrifices of our parents more.

The other is so that we understand that we may not have all our kids turning out as great as we would like.

So next time you feel like a failure, cut yourself some slack and understand that as a parent, there is a limit to what you can do.

That is why God ordained that people should be married before they bring children into this world. Parenting is a job no one should do alone.

To all the single parents out there who have given their best and keep giving; to the married ones who found themselves raising the kids alone while you have a partner; to the ones that sacrifice their well-being for the betterment of their children; to the ones who are raising other people’s children; to the ones who are tired but cannot even take a break and to the ones who have given their best and the children still turn out different from your expectations; please understand that you are doing the most difficult job in the world and take consolation in the fact that Adam and Eve did not get it right in the first attempt.

If you get to see them finish school, get a job, start a business, get married or start their own families, rejoice, and take the trophy.

Keep doing your best and commit them to God and know that everything will be all right in the end. I am one of the people whose parents did not know that one day I would become a pastor but look at me today.

Rest in the fact that God has a way of taking over after you have done your part. God is waiting for you to invite Him to take over.

Dr Nick Ohizu is the senior pastor of The Empowerment Ministries and the president of the Empowerment School of Wealth both located in Graniteside, Harare. He is a successful Entrepreneur with vast experience in leadership, mentorship, business and marriage consultancy with a mandate from God to change lives and bless people. To contact him for any of his services, please call 0772304917.