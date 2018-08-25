The man behind ‘ED Pfee’ hit song

Godwin Muzari, Arts Editor

WHEN losing presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa visited Midlands ahead of July 30 elections, he made an assertion that he eventually failed to sustain.

In apparent reference to President Mnangagwa, Chamisa said he had realised that a crocodile does not need a mere snare to capture it. He said he had made a chain snare to subdue the crocodile.

President Mnangagwa is known by the moniker “Crocodile” and Chamisa was insinuating he would sail to victory and tame the powerful reptile.

But dreams are usually far from reality. The voice of the people reigned over everything and President Mnangagwa romped to victory, leaving Chamisa entangled in a web of his own snares.

Confused in that web of snares that he set for himself by making absurd assertions and lies in the name of election promises, Chamisa went for another plunge into a sea of defeat.

He challenged President Mnangagwa’s victory in court and ended up with egg on the face when he failed to come up with an iota of evidence to support his rigging allegations.

Yesterday the constitutional confirmed Chamisa’s loss. He shall forever be known as the double loser. He lost through the ballot and went for another loss in court.

Now, his claim to have subdued the crocodile using a chain snare has become an inspiration to an exciting song from Zvishavane-based musician Chief Shumba.

Chief Shumba is the man behind the popular “ED Pfee” song that became an anthem at the President’s rallies ahead of the harmonised elections.

Yesterday he added another track to his insightful songs about President Mnangagwa’s victory and the election process at large.

The new song corrects Chamisa’s assertion about the chain snare. It tells him that he used a necklace instead of a chain and in the process decorated the crocodile on its way to the throne.

Chief Shumba is a witty musician. He has talent that makes his tracks appealing across genres.

In an interview with The Herald at his Zvishavane base, Chief Shumba shared his experience in the industry and his calling to show people the right way through music.

From his humble homestead in Sanyura village under Chief Mapanzure in Zvishavane, Chief Shumba unleashes dynamites that hit precise targets. His music tells the story of liberation and victory.

“Although I am related to the President, I do not sing to impress him. I sing to reflect the truth on the ground. Before elections, I foresaw President Mnangagwa’s victory and I did the song ‘ED Pfee’ to tell people that he would be the winner. Signs of his victory were all over because he was competing with minnows in politics. I did the celebratory song before elections because victory was inevitable for ED,” said Chief Shumba who is the President’s nephew.

He commands so much respect in his community because of his insightful songs.

Born Admire Sanyanga Sibanda, Chief Shumba has been in the music industry for many years. He started as a gospel musician and worked with several musicians before deciding to go it alone.

In 2014 he hogged the limelight after doing a celebratory song for Shabanie Mine football club titled “Mabvaru Daira” during their campaign in the Super 8 trophy.

He became known as “Hwenje” in the mining town because of his songs that consistently reminded people of his totem. He is a man associated with celebrating victory through music.

So, when President Mnangagwa started his campaign ahead of the elections, Chief Shumba decided to throw his weight behind him, foretelling an inevitable victory.

His nine-track album titled “ED Pfee” became his contribution to the road to victory. The album has songs that include “Chigaba Cheuchi”, “Shumba”, “Mnangagwa” and “Zanu-PF”, but the title-track went ahead of other compositions and stole the limelight. “ED Pfee” became a popular song that is well-arranged and entertaining.

“People enjoy our songs because of their immense entertainment value and insightful messages. I saw victory coming President Mnangagwa’s way and that gave me confidence to do a song to celebrate his victory before elections.

“When Chamisa challenged the President’s victory, I realised that it was an empty attempt and I had to do the latest song titled ‘Young Man’ to remind him that he is still politically immature. He is just a young man trying to join a club of mature and big guys. That is why he lost.

He still has a lot to learn.”

Chief Shumba is looking forward to performing his exciting songs at President Mnangwagwa’s inauguration as he has done at previous rallies.

The musician says some people mocked him because of his songs, but he foresaw victory and stood his ground.

“Some supporters of the MDC alliance mocked me and said bad things about my music, but I could not be swayed from my beliefs. I had to leave the country just after elections because some people were actually threatening me for my political inclination. I returned after the announcement of results, but I can still sense actions of hatred from some members of my community.

“I will forever stand for my political beliefs because it is my right to express my political views. It is good that I support the winning team and I will always do.”

Chief Shumba was born in Victoria Falls in 1987 and he grew up in Chitungwiza where he did his primary education before relocating to Zvishavane for his secondary education.

He briefly stayed in South Africa and returned home to pursue farming in his home village in Zvishavane where he is currently based.

He is currently recording a new album that will be an assortment of songs exploring various themes.