The importance of strength training for women

Coach Jason Fitness Correspondent

Strength training is often misconceived as an activity exclusively for men, in many cases when I suggest strength training to my female clients, the response is often very similar to most of them: “I don’t want to look like a man/be too muscular.”

Well here’s some good news ladies, you couldn’t look like a man just from strength training, not even if you tried. The truth is that women can greatly benefit from incorporating strength training into their fitness routines.

Whether it’s to improve physical fitness, enhance overall health, or improve mental and emotional well-being, women should consider the importance of strength training in their lives.

One of the primary reasons why women need strength training is to build and maintain strength. Many women lead active lives, juggling various responsibilities and tasks. Strength training helps to develop muscle strength and endurance, enabling women to handle physical demands more effectively.

Whether it’s lifting heavy objects, carrying groceries, or engaging in recreational activities, having a strong foundation of muscles enables women to perform these tasks with ease and reduce the risk of injury.

In addition to building strength, this training plays a crucial role in improving body composition for women. Many women are concerned about maintaining a healthy weight and achieving a toned physique.

Strength training helps to increase lean muscle mass while reducing body fat, leading to a more sculpted and athletic appearance. Unlike other forms of exercise, strength training has a longer-lasting effect on increasing metabolism, allowing women to burn more calories even at rest. This can be particularly beneficial for women aiming to manage their weight or achieve specific fitness goals.

Another reason why women need strength training is for bone health. Osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weak and brittle bones, is more prevalent in women, particularly as they age. Strength training is a highly effective way of increasing bone density and reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Weight-bearing exercises, such as lifting weights, stimulate bone cells to produce new tissue, making bones stronger and less prone to fractures. By engaging in regular strength training, women can improve their bone health and maintain strong and healthy bones throughout their lives.

Furthermore, strength training helps to mitigate the effects of aging on muscle mass and function.

As women age, they naturally experience a decline in muscle mass and strength, known as sarcopenia.

This can lead to reduced mobility, loss of balance, and an increased risk of falls and fractures.

However, strength training can help combat these effects by preserving and even increasing muscle mass. By engaging in resistance exercises, women can strengthen their muscles, improve balance and coordination, and maintain their mobility and independence well into their later years.

Strength training is not only essential for physical health but also for mental well-being. Women often face unique stressors and pressures, such as multiple roles and societal expectations.

Regular strength training has been proven to reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression. Exercise, including strength training, triggers the release of endorphins, which are natural mood boosters.

Participating in strength training provides an opportunity for women to focus on themselves, relieve stress, and improve their mental and emotional well-being.

Additionally, strength training is also a great way to increase muscle mass and bone density as well as improve joint stability during pregnancy and postpartum. Strength training (some might say, corrective exercise) is a great way to correct postural changes or restore movement patterns that are impacted during the childbearing year.

Many of the common body aches and inconveniences of pregnancy and postpartum (back pain, pelvic pain, urinary incontinence) can be managed or avoided with a good core and pelvic-floor informed strength routine.

In conclusion, women need strength training for various reasons. It helps to build and maintain strength, improve body composition, enhance bone health, mitigate the effects of aging, and promote mental well-being.

By engaging in strength training, women can enhance their physical fitness, build confidence and emotional wellness, as well as improve their quality of life in general.

Strength training is not an activity reserved only for men, it is an essential component of women’s overall health and well-being. Embracing strength training can lead to a stronger, healthier, and more empowered life for women.