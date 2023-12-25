  • Today Mon, 25 Dec 2023

The Herald wishes its readers and advertisers a Merry Christmas!

The Herald wishes its readers and advertisers a Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas . . .

The Editor, management and staff of The Herald wish all readers and advertisers a merry and peaceful Christmas.

We are not publishing tomorrow, but will be back on Wednesday. — Editor.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Zim, Egypt seal housing, social amenitie... National

    Zim, Egypt seal housing, social amenitie...

    Talent Chimutambgi-Herald Reporter Zimbabwe and Egypt are boosting cooperation for housing and social amenities, which will see a boom in the local construction industry and enhance the excellent political ties existing between the two countries. Egypt is one of the world’s leading nations in the construction industry boasting of cutting edge technology that has seen […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey