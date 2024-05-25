The Herald, Sunday Mail, Star FM among 2024 top 200 brands

Ivan Zhakata and Rumbidzai Mushonga

BUSINESSES have been urged to operate in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner to drive positive economic change and reduce the impact of climate change.

Speaking during the unveiling of the 2024 top 200 brands organised by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) in Harare yesterday, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe chief executive officer Mr Solomon Nyanhongo, who was the guest of honour, said in this ever-changing world, environmental consciousness has become a global imperative.

Zimbabwe’s largest integrated media house, Zimbabwe Newspapers Limited (Zimpapers)’s brands were part of the 2024 top 200 Superbrands in the country.

The company’s flagship daily newspaper, The Herald, its leading weekly family newspaper, The Sunday Mail and its leading national radio station Star FM are among the Superbrands that have been making headlines in the Superbrands Awards for the past eight years.

Mr Nyanhongo said businesses must aim to have a sustainable plan, which drives a positive impact and reduces the impact of climate change.

“Gone are the days when we thought we are isolated as Africa. If you look closely, in our very own country, about five years ago, there about, we experienced a very devastating cyclone called Cyclone Idai. So, this is a principle that affects everyone, never mind who causes it.

“Some say we are a very small country; some other economies cause it and everything, but we are all feeling the impact. So, we must review the way we conduct our businesses to ensure that we are doing it in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner,” he said.

Mr Nyanhongo said businesses must take practical steps and ensure that Environmental Social Governance (ESG) issues get into their strategic direction, strategic actions and strategic initiatives.

Mr Gillian Rusike, the founder and executive secretary of MAZ, said the selected brands have impacted or are impacting the lives of the general populace in the country.

Mr Rusike said the top brands came in as a result of nationwide research to identify the brands that were speaking to the lives of consumers, impacting and changing their lives.

“We have seen the unveiling of these 200 brands that are ultimately going to a further refined research process to identify the top 20 brands which we will unpack at the end of the year. The Superbrands is meant to celebrate and identify brands that are having a huge impact, like indicated on the consumers.

“The process has been refined and it is over eight years now hosting this event. We keep on refining it to make sure that it meets the expectations and the needs of the public,” he said.

Chairperson of the Suberbrands adjudication team Mr Godfrey Dube said their task was to oversee the Superbrand process.

“The Superbrand process includes, but is not limited to, moderating the research questionnaire, overseeing field research, and verifying and endorsing the results independently and transparently,” Mr Dube.

“The Superbrand concept is an international concept that was adopted in Zimbabwe by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe in 2009. The concept aims to reward and recognise brands that meet the expectations of the consumer.

“By definition, a “Superbrand” is a brand that has established the finest reputation in its field, offering customers significant emotional and or tangible advantages over its competitors, which customers recognise, consciously or subconsciously.”

Mr Dube said from the very beginning, the consumer was a critical determining factor in the Superbrand research and continues to be the backbone of the Superbrand process.