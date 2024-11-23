The Herald leads as Zimpapers dominates

Zimpapers staffers proudly display the awards they won at Superbrands competition in Harare yesterday. – Picture Justin Mutenda

Herald Reporter

Diversified media group, Zimpapers dominated the 2024 Superbrands awards last night after its flagship, The Herald, was yet again named this year’s winner of the print media sector while The Sunday Mail was honoured as the second runner-up in the same category.

Star FM came out tops in the electronic media sector.

The podium performance by the three stables shows that the Zimpapers Group continues to be a source of record in accurate news and a dependable media organisation.

Guest of honour at the ceremony, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said the Government was committed to creating an environment where marketers, brands, and agencies could thrive locally and internationally.

“To the award winners, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to the fact that true excellence is not a momentary achievement but an ongoing journey characterised by innovation, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to driving positive change,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Your hard work and strategic foresight have set a high standard for our industry and will undoubtedly continue to inspire future milestones.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is committed to creating an environment where marketers, brands, and agencies can thrive locally and internationally.

“Through investments in capacity-building, digital infrastructure, and market expansion, we aim to ensure that Zimbabwe’s brands continue to grow.

“By prioritising inclusive strategies and ethical practices, marketers can shape perceptions, drive demand, and create lasting social change, helping build a sustainable and resilient economy.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said marketing plays a crucial role in amplifying these initiatives and ensuring our communities are engaged and informed.

She urged brands that did not secure the winner’s podium last night to view this as a powerful opportunity for growth and reinvention.

“Each challenge presents a chance to improve, adapt, and reach new heights of success. Embrace these moments with resilience and determination, for it is through perseverance that true greatness is forged.

“I encourage all of us to sustain this momentum, ensuring that Zimbabwean brands are recognised not only for their achievements but for the lasting, positive social impact they bring to our communities.”