The Herald is a Superbrand again

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s Top 200 Brands were announced at a colourful ceremony in Harare yesterday, with the country’s leading daily newspaper, The Herald, being one of the top 200 brands along with its sister paper The Sunday Mail and Star FM, also from Zimpapers, unveiled by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe.

Other brands include Carling Black Label, Cascade, Cashel Valley, CBZ Bank, Cerevita, Champions Insurance, Chibuku Super, Chicken Slice, Chimombe, Chloride, Coca Cola, EcoCash, Econet, Eversharp, Exide, FBC Bank, Mazoe, OK Zimbabwe and Rainbow Towers.

In his address during the unveiling of the Top 200 Brands, the Superbrand adjudication chairperson Mr Arza Khan said the superbrand concept was an international concept adapted in Zimbabwe by MAZ in 2009.

“The concept aims to reward and recognise brands that are performing above and beyond others within the market. By definition, a ‘superbrand’ is a brand that has established the finest reputation in its field, offers customers significant emotional or tangible advantages over its competitors, which, consciously or sub-consciously, customers recognise,” said Mr Khan.

“I would like to emphasise that from the very beginning, the consumer is very much a determinant factor in the superbrand research. It is the consumer who continues to be the backbone of the superbrand process.”

The 2022 Superbrand adjudication committee consisted of vice chair Mr Dennis Wallah from the National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe, Dr Eve Gadzikwa from the Standards Association of Zimbabwe, Mr Denford Mutashu from the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, Mrs Rose Mpofu from Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, Ms Karen Gondo from Entrepreneurs Network of Zimbabwe, Ms Florence Chirwa from the Shipping and Forwarding Agents’ Association of Zimbabwe, Mrs Nyasha Choga from the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe and Mr Farai Chimba from the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe.