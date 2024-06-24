The Herald Fashion Show dazzles

(From left to right) The Herald Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo, Zimpapers Board Member Sibyl Madzikanda, Pauline Likongwe, Zimpapers CEO Pikirayi Deketeke and National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Director Napoleon Nyanhi during the cake cutting ceremony at The Herald Fashion Show on Saturday

Arts Reporters

Amazing!

Stunning!

Extravaganza!

These three words aptly describe the inaugural and much-publicised fashion show hosted by The Herald Lifestyle at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe over the weekend.

Dubbed “Fashion Extravaganza and Exhibition”, the show started with a fashion and art exhibition by the University of Zimbabwe Arts students, led by Mufaro Heather Katsande, while some of the partners, sponsors and fashion exhibitors like Style by Minnie, displayed their garments along the red carpet.

Not to be left out was Moonlight Funeral Service, that also exhibited in support of the local fashion industry.

Socialite and entrepreneur Mai TT, who came with her daughters and friends, was dressed to the nines, while Varaidzo Nyakunika-Mwanandimai, Tariro Gezi, Karin Coric, Hilda Mabu, Minister of Whitelinen and Pauline Likongwe also represented the fashion community.

There was a newspaper cake, designed and baked by Wedding Gallery, which was cut by the guest of honour, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Director Napoleon Nyanhi, Zimpapers Chief Executive officer Pikirayi Deketeke, The Herald Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo and Board Member Sibyl Madzikanda.

The event, which was a red-carpet affair running under the theme “Glitz and Glam”, was part of the celebration for the local fashion industry and saw the who’s and who in the country’s fashion realm, attending.

Some of the top designers who showcased include Ivhu Tribe, Feli Nandi, Joyce Chimanye, Zarguesia, Albet and Charmaine.

The designers gave the crowd value of their money and the good thing about their designs was that they complemented each other, as it was not a competition.

They brought their A-game, proving that local is lekker, which was applauded by those who witnessed the extravaganza.

The climax of the event was when top designer Jasper Mandizera of the Ivhu Tribe, unveiled the Herald Lifestyle dress made of newspapers.

It was stunning to see the amazing work done by Mandizera with the newspapers and, according to him, he worked on the theme: “media and fashion”.

The surprising act was Netherlands-based Zimbabwean musician Vimbai Zimuto, who was the model in the Herald Lifestyle dress.

The dress left everyone in awe and apart from revealing the Herald Lifestyle dress, the Ivhu Tribe went on to show-case some of the dresses fashioned from newspapers.

The event saw performances by afro-fusion singer Mbeu, Agga Nyabinde, Joel Chiweda, Taffie, Betera and the Chivaraidzo Primary School traditional dance group, who displayed their energetic moves.

Radio personalities Becky K, Hollywood Lee and The Boss facilitated the programme.

Guest of honour, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Director Napoleon Nyanhi, said he applauded the efforts by The Herald and Zimpapers at large in uplifting the fashion industry through such events.

Nyanhi said it was amazing to see how such a media house could come up with such an initiative, having top designers under one roof to showcase their designs.

“My deepest gratitude goes to The Herald Lifestyle and its partners for their dedication to nurturing this industry. Your initiative allows these talented designers and artists to shine, lighting the path for a flourishing future in fashion,” he said.

The NACZ director said he was happy with how the extravaganza catered for all ages and liked the inspiration on some of the garments.

“This event is not just a showcase of exquisite design, but a vibrant tapestry woven from the threads of diversity and expression. Here, we celebrate the creative spirit that defines our nation’s artistic landscape,” he said.

“Like all the arts, fashion plays a vital role in shaping our national narrative. It reflects our shared history, our evolving cultural identities, and our aspirations for a brighter tomorrow. Each garment, each innovative cut, each performance, tells a story — a story that speaks to who we are and who we can become.”

The NACZ director said the fashion industry creates jobs, empowers individuals and fosters a sense of community.

“This aligns perfectly with Sustainable Development Goal 8 — Decent Work and Economic Growth — ensuring a future where creativity flourishes.”