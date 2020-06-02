The Herald, 9 August 1980 : ICA chief calls for African jobs

The Herald, 9 August 1980

THERE was need to increase opportunities in accountancy for African clerks, the president of the Institute of Chartered Accountancy (ICA) of Zimbabwe Mr D. J. M. Vincent, said last night.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the institute he said, “Our record of training black chartered accountants has improved considerably in the past few years, from less than one percent of our trainees in 1975, to where, in 1980, more than 15 percent are black.

“This is an area to which much greater attention will need to be paid. Places for black Bachelor of Accountancy graduates from the University of Zimbabwe must be found in the profession, and where these graduates do not meet the needs of the practising firms, the University must be advised accordingly.

“The country cannot afford to train people in Bachelor of Accountancy who are not acceptable to our profession. Likewise, our profession must utilise those graduates trained for this purpose by the university,” said Mr Vincent.

Directing his comments to two guests, Minister of Finance Mr Enos Nkala, and Minister of Justice Senator Simbi Mubako, Mr Vincent appealed for the Companies Act to be updated.

“For the last two decades, this Act has been under examination in a stop-start manner.

“We believe that steps should now be taken to achieve legislation more suited to the 1980s and I pledge the full support of the institute to attaining this end,” said Mr Vincent.

He paid tribute to the new Government for the pragmatic attitude taken towards the business and financial community which “augurs well for the future”.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

A well-skilled and professional workforce in every field is a major enhancement for any nation, developed or otherwise. Zimbabwe is no exception if it has to maintain international best practices.

During the colonial era, white collar jobs were reserved for the whites only. Blacks, whether highly educated, were supposed to be teachers or accounts clerks.

Professions like accountancy were the preserve of whites only. That is why in the mid-70s, only a small percentage of blacks were allowed into the profession.

The coming in of black majority rule 1980 opened the profession to everyone who was qualified to study chartered accountancy.