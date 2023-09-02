The harrowing experience of not paying fees

The stress and anxiety of financial burdens can lead to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and substance abuse

Latwell Nyangu

Youth Interactive Writer

The payment of tuition fees is an important factor in determining the smooth operation of each student’s learning process.

While paying tuition guarantees a smooth school year for every child, sometimes our parents are unable to fulfill this obligation due to urgent needs, unexpected circumstances, or life events. living.

But the truth be told, being kicked out of school for tuition is a harrowing experience that many people, especially students and their families in many parts of the world, face.

This situation occurs when students are unable to pay their tuition fees, leading to consequences such as expulsion or denial of access to education.

The emotional and psychological impact of this can be very serious, affecting not only an individual’s educational prospects but also their overall health.

Failure to pay tuition can have emotional consequences for students and their families.

The emotional impact of this situation is significant.

Students who are expelled from school because of tuition fees often experience feelings of shame, confusion, and loss.

They may feel like a failure or believe they don’t deserve an education. These negative emotions can lead to loss of self-esteem and confidence, thereby affecting their overall mental health.

The stress and anxiety of fear of being expelled or excluded from school can have adverse effects on a child’s mental health.

This week, I bring up an emotional issue of fees which has affected many students.

The pain of being chased from college over fees extends beyond the individual student to their families as well.

Parents or guardians who are unable to provide for their children’s education may also experience feelings of guilt and helplessness.

They may carry the burden of not being able to fulfil their responsibilities and provide their children with the opportunities they deserve.

This can strain family relationships and create additional stress within the household.

However, this issue is quite complex as it affects both sides, the student and the family.

The pain of being chased from school over fees is a complex issue that stems from various underlying factors.

One of the primary causes is poverty and financial constraints faced by families.

The stress and anxiety of financial burdens can lead to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. The emotional strain can also affect relationships within the family, causing tension and conflict.

The consequences of not paying school fees can be severe and far-reaching, affecting the student mostly.

While I appreciate the efforts by our parents, guardians, or sponsors to make sure we have paid our fees, we also need to consider the trauma that always follows those students who are last to pay theirs.

We all come from different backgrounds and we earn differently.

But there is that moment that affects students mostly when at college or school, especially when you haven’t paid your fees.

There is the euphoria about going back to school for all academic levels and I can feel the pressure from both sides.

Most schools will be opening on September 4 and trust me, there is confusion and panic in some families. I understand that scenario, but please make sure the panic is for the students to make sure they have their fees settled.

The parents or fee financiers are busy running around to balance their matrix so that they make sure their children pay their fees.

But it is that moment, when the students get to campus, where they are met with the admin demanding their fees. A student whose fees are not paid, at times, is faced with stigmatisation, especially for those lower levels.

I can imagine being turned away to go back home to get school fees while your colleagues are staying put.

The pain of being away from college over fees is just unbearable.

In this predicament, I will not blame anyone, because, at times, life cannot permit us to get what we desire at the same time we want it.

What I know, is no parent would celebrate to see their children being chased away from school over fees.

Gone are the days, we used to celebrate being chased away from college or school as the cost of being turned back is hard to contain.

As we prepare to go back to college, let our parents bear in their hearts the pain we suffer as students when we haven’t paid our fees.

I know that our parents put in extra effort but I am praying more, for God to bless them so that the students do not bear the brunt of not paying fees.

The experience of being chased from school over fees can be deeply traumatic for students. Education plays a crucial role in shaping an individual’s prospects and opportunities.

Being denied access to education due to financial constraints can have long-lasting effects on a person’s life trajectory. It can perpetuate the cycle of poverty and limit their chances of escaping it.

The consequences of being chased from school over fees are not limited to the immediate emotional and psychological impact.

The long-term effects can be far-reaching and have implications for both individuals and society as a whole.

Addressing the issue of students being chased from school over fees requires a multi-faceted approach. It is a reflection of the systemic issues related to poverty and lack of access to education.

I pray that efforts be made at various levels to address this issue and ensure that every student has his or her fees paid by our parents and guardians.

While payment of fees ensures a seamless academic year for your child, sometimes parents are held back from fulfilling this obligation due to other pressing needs, eventuality, or life occurrences.

May the doors be opened for everyone who needs fees as schools are set for re-opening next week.

For feedback : nyangu. latwell27 @gmail.com