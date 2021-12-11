The ghetto vibe in me is inherent

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Lifestyle Writer

He is dominating the airwaves with his latest album, “Mustard Seed” and has been the man of the moment with his much played and hyped song “Handipere Power”.

It seems everyone now believes their energy is restored when they listen to “Handipere Power”.

Somehow, it has become the Christmas anthem, no doubt about it.

His songs have impacted society at large, reviewed by the media, appreciated by his fans, but not many know his lifestyle since he has become a “superstar” model.

Our Senior Lifestyle Writer Tafadzwa Zimoyo (TZ) had a tete’-a tete’ with the most sought after Zimdancehall chanter Nutty O (NO), real name Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadza.

Below are excerpts of the interview:

TZ: Who is Nutty O in detail and tell us about your upbringing?

NO: My real name is Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa. I was born on June 23 at Edith Opperman Maternity Clinic, Mbare, Harare. I am a first born from a family of six and we grew up in Mbare. I am from Bocha, Marange, KwaChiadzwa Village. I did my advanced level at Cranborne Boys High. Currently, I am still studying Telecommunications Systems. The name Nutty O was derived from “naughty operator”, which later became Nutty O. The O was inspired by an American musician called Omarion. I used to sing and dance like him. For me the “O” also stands for “Outside”, as I always think outside the box.

TZ: How was your lifestyle with friends at school and growing up? What did we miss about Carrington?

NO: I was a naughty kid at school. I can also say that I was a nomad. I never stayed in one place because my parents had divorced, so you know how it is having separated parents, the next thing you are at your mother’s place and tomorrow it’s dad’s turn.

Most of my friends are in Mbare and in Glen View.

I am still the boy next door, haven’t changed much as I still visit and in contact with my ghetto friends. We are family. Besides being a celebrity, they still see me as the same Carrington from the late 90s though they respect my status.

I remember we used to go and look for aluminium to sell for fun. We used to call it “minyas”. During the holidays, we would go swimming at the Water Bath in Waterfalls.

I miss the music and dance gatherings we used to do when we were young. By the way, not many know that I am also a yellow belt Seidokan karate. I do martial arts in my spare time.

TZ: When did you start singing and who discovered you? Take us through your musical journey?

NO: I was born singing. The talent and passion blossomed in 2008. I started making moves trying to record in the studio, but my efforts were taken down many times by a lot of producers. Imagine, I was rejected. In 2014, producer Cashlibs gave me an opportunity to record. Some artists criticised me a lot after I did my first songs because I was singing in English.

In 2015, I was told that Winky D called Dj Flevah and requested he should listen to my music and that is how Dj Flevah started playing my songs on radio.

He was the first person to play my music. Later on, musician ExQ took me from the Kenako days and brought me to MTM. Now we are at Mushroom Media with ExQ and Dj Tamuka. I write all my music and most of my music is done by Dj Tamuka and Angelo Pablo. Currently, I only have one album, Mustard Seed. My breakthrough song was “Kwandabva Kure”, produced by Dj Tamuka at Kenako Records in 2015.

TZ: What is your relationship status? You once had a fling with Gemma Griffiths and it caused a stir on social media, can you shed light on the relationship?

NO: (laughs) Me and Gemma have an explosive vibe and she is one of my closest females in music. We did the Chimanimani hiking and it was one of my best experiences with her. I got to learn and discover nature. I now love nature and being in pristine environments. Well, I am a “king” in the jungle and the lioness is out there in the wilderness.

TZ: If you were not a musician what would you be? How do you balance music and social life?

NO: I love to play FIFA games when I am not in the studio. I like planning ahead and I can go for a drive. I can trade microphone to be a psychologist.

If I was not a musician, I would have been a Telecom Engineer or psychologist. The ghetto vibe in me is inherent, but I have never used it nor reflected it. Obviously as you grow up you change according to how you want things to come out. Music is social and it is like one same thing in my life, so I can’t separate myself.

TZ: Interestingly, how many collaborations do you have and who do you want to collaborate with given a chance? About the Mustard Seed, how much did it cost to produce?

NO: I have countless collaborations from Dermaco, Stonebwoy, Poptain, Gemma and ExQ among others. My dream is to collaborate with Justin Bieber or Drake. Locally, I like to collaborate with Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Kyla Black. For the “Mustard Seed” album, I used over $15 000 to come up with such a production.

The name is Biblically inspired. It implies the qualities of mustard seed stipulated by my character. I am not sure when my next project is because the current album is still fresh. For now, dance to it.

TZ: Who is your role model and why? Which country would you die to visit?

NO: It’s a tough question. I am not yet at that point to say I have a role model or should I say I aspire to be my own role model. I love to visit Greece because of the nice infrastructure. It stirs up my creative vibe and my favourite ancient philosophers there.

TZ: Any phobias and what is your greatest strength?

NO: I see futuristic visions and I have a very powerful mind. I have a phobia for heights and failure.

I am reading a book called “Think and Grow Rich”. I have been watching a series called SEE.

TZ: Thank you so much and continue working hard

NO: Thank you my brother and hope to see you at my next show.