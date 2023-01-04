The Ghanaian giant reported to be the world’s tallest man

Awuche had moved there to try his luck in the city, where one of his brothers lived, after finishing secondary school.

He was working at a butchers, saving money to take lessons at a driving school.

But he woke up one morning in confusion: “I realised my tongue had expanded in my mouth to the extent that I could not breath [properly],” he recounts.

He visited a local pharmacy to get some medication, however days later he realised every other part of his body had started increasing in size.

When family and friends from his village visited the city, they would all remark on his growth spurt and it was at this point he realised he was gradually turning into a giant.

He began to tower over everyone – and he sought medical help as the growth brought other complications.

He has been left with an abnormally curved spine, one of the prominent symptoms of his condition, Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the body’s connective tissues.

It results in abnormally long limbs.

More serious complications involve heart defects.

Doctors say he needs a surgical procedure in his brain to stop the growth.

But Ghana’s public healthcare insurance cannot cover this, providing only for basic treatment.

For each hospital visit he must still raise about $50 (£40).

His health problems eventually forced him to return to his home village six years ago and give up his dreams of becoming a driver.

“I was planning to go to driving school, but even when I shift the seat back, I can’t hold the steering wheel… I can’t stretch my leg because my knee will knock the wheel.”

He is now living with his brother – and gets by after setting up a small business selling mobile phone credits.

His height has also curtailed his social life.

“I used to play football like every other young man, I was athletic but now I cannot even walk short distances,” he explained.

Local celebrity