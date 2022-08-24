The Gems keep on cruising at Netball World Cup Qualifiers

Veronica Gwaze in PRETORIA, South Africa

THE Zimbabwe senior netball team – the Gems- kept their hopes of qualifying for next year’s Netball World Cup finals alive when they chalked up their second straight victory by narrowly beating Namibia 45-41 in a tightly-contested Group A match of the African Qualifiers at the Pretoria University Sports Campus – Rembrandt Hall in Pretoria, South Africa, yesterday.

Fresh from beating Botswana 49-41 in their opening Group A match on Monday, the Gems, who are sponsored by Spar Zimbabwe, were made to sweat for victory by Namibia who played a physical game and employed some dirty tactics throughout this match.

In fact, the Gems’ hard-earned victory against perennial rivals Namibia yesterday at the ongoing 2023 Netball World Cup qualifiers was simply a physical game of plotting, counter-plotting and emotions.

A hunger for the bragging rights from both camps definitely provided the zest to the game which has become a battle to savor over the recent past, especially yesterday that it was former Gems coach, Lloyd Makunde, who is now Namibia’s assistant coach, facing the team that gave him fame and little fortune.

Then there was an added factor that Makunde was up against his former subordinate Ropafadzo Mutsauki who took over the reigns as head coach of the Gems following the former’s departure for Namibia.

Nevertheless, the former subordinate proved too strong for Makunde as the Gems led 12-8 by first quarter break.

Returning from the break, veteran shooter Sharon Bwanali came in for Joice Takaidza to provide a blistering combination with Tafadzwa Matura who is also her co-shooter at ZDF Queens.

Despite the Gems being unstoppable, the game turned physical in the second quarter, resulting in Namibian centre Gomases Monica getting a caution in the 29th minute.

By the half-time break, Zimbabwe were leading 23-14.

With each team fighting for scores and safety in the third quarter, Namibia’s defenders Mulenamaswe Mwale and Mupenda Cornelia recklessly ganged up against on-fire Bwanali who had to be pulled out on a stretcher after picking up a devastating knee injury.

The Gems, however, refused to be frustrated, going to the third quarter break with a commanding 36-24 lead with Takaidza having retuned into the game, replacing Bwanali.

Fighting to capitalise on Bwanali’s absence, Namibia fought to reduce the margin in the last quarter.

However, in the mix, versatile centre Nicole Muzanenhamo, who is also currently the youngest Gem, had to be replaced by Nobukhosi Ndlovu after picking up an ankle injury just before the final whistle.

Gems assistant coach, Tatenda Shinya, expressed concern over their opponents’ approach of the game, citing that this was ‘’a grudge match’’.

“We knew what was coming but physical did not cross our thoughts, we had some unfinished business (with Namibia) so we were mentally ready and we are happy to collect maximum points,” he said.

When the two met last year at the Pent Series in Windhoek, Namibia, Zimbabwe defeated Namibia in their first clash.

However, they went on to fall to the same rivals a week later at the African Championships at the same venue.

Earlier this year, the two met again at the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations (COSANA) Tri-Nations in Malawi where Zimbabwe won the first outing.

Two days later, the Gems fell to Namibia in an encounter that reinforced their ‘’grudge’’.

“After meeting them in Malawi, we had to go and thoroughly prepare, we knew how strong they are so we needed to surprise them today,” Shinya said.

“We were ready which is why despite the game becoming physical and then picking up injuries, the girls remained mentally fit,” added Shinya.

“Their plan was to frustrate us but we refused to bend over, we had to stick to our game-plan and control the game.”

Amid all the drama, goal attacker Tafadzwa Matura bagged another player-of-the match award.

“When we were preparing for this, I knew I had to justify my presence in the team so I had to work hard,” she said.

“I had to put in extra hours of physical training and to refine my skills so I put myself under a rigorous schedule.

“Mentally I also needed to be myself and understand what it means to be in a team so I told myself that I had to blend with all the players, understand everyone’s strengths and weaknesses so that I play accordingly with whoever.”

In other matches, Zambia defeated Eswathini in a thriller.

Today’s fixtures

12:00 Namibia v Botswana

14:00 Tanzania v Zimbabwe

16:00 Kenya v Eswathini