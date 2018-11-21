‘The Fulcrum’ comes to East Point

Arts Correspondent

Sungura musician Senator Tichareva will launch his album titled “The Fulcrum” at East Point tonight.

The seven-track album is the musician’s third release after “Nguva Yakwana” (2016) and “Zvasiyana” (2018) and it features collaborations with Simon Mutambi and Mark Ngwazi.

The word fulcrum became popular among Zimbabweans after it was used in the high-profile Presidential election petition at the Constitutional Court (Concourt) in August.

As the word became a subject of many jokes on social media, Tichareva decided to take advantage of its popularity to make it the title of his album.

The musician said the album is important to him because he invested a lot into the release, which justifies the title “The Fulcrum”.

A fulcrum is something that plays a central or essential role in an activity, event, or situation.

Tichareva said he has positioned the album to play an important role in his career.

“Of course many people started knowing the word during the ConCourt case and it aptly describes what this album means to me. It is important and I know many people will find value in it. That is why I have organised this big launch to unveil it,” he said.

The launch will be graced by various musicians that include Mutambi and Ngwazi, who feature on the album, as well as Andy Muridzo and Romeo Gasa.

Tichareva says the musicians will take turns to entertain fans as they celebrate his new album.

“Mutambi and Ngwazi will join me on stage for the songs we did together, but they will also have their slots. I want to thank all musicians that have agreed to be part of this important event in my career.”

The sungura musician said he has worked with artistes like Suluman Chimbetu, Tryson Chimbetu and Rodrick Chemudhara who encouraged him to venture into the art.

Guest of honour at the event will be One Thousand Construction Company director Joseph Murimwa who has also supported Tichareva in his art.