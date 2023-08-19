The fear of missing out in college

Latwell Nyangu Youth Interactive Writer

I have always asked myself why several students have the fear of missing out on college relationships.

Who said, there is punishment for not dating at college and who said there are rewards for experimenting on everything?

We are not fighting but I was triggered into bringing this issue recently when I was engaging some students at a youths’ engagement forum.

The engagement had students and other youths with the topical discussion hinged on relationships at college.I realised that most students don’t want to miss out on the experience of college life, especially love relationships.

The conclusion to the discussion was the consequences emanating from these relationships.

Among college students, the degree to which someone feels a fear of missing out is related to their risk of engaging in maladaptive behaviours including academic misconduct, drug use, drugs and alcohol, wild parties, promiscuity, unwanted pregnancies, and breaking the law.

For many students, college is a major transition that can facilitate psychological development or maladaptive behaviours and psychological problems.

College students can often be afraid of missing out. They go to college overwhelmed with the multitude of opportunities, but can also feel sad that they can’t do it all.

I agree with them because I was and still am part of college life.

College life is a moment of discovery and freedom, for which we always need to be responsible and cautious. This week, I am looking at the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO), a common phenomenon experienced by many college students especially when it comes to love relationships.

It refers to the anxiety or apprehension that one might be missing out on exciting or rewarding experiences, events, or opportunities while at college.

This can manifest in various ways and can have both positive and negative effects on student’s well-being and academic performance.

The fear of missing out at college is a common concern among students and it is natural to worry about not being a part of every event or social gathering. But at times, missing out is not a big problem.

In Shona, they say, mbwende zvadzakatya, mavanga adzo mangani (You can be spared from injuries when you are a coward).

All these can be part of college life as students have tendencies of experimenting with several activities some of which are dangerous to our lives, and some can leave us nursing injuries or losing more opportunities.

In simple terms, I am saying, at times missing out is ideal and it spares you from some experiments which result in regrets.

While it is important to remember that college is a time for personal growth and exploration. Instead of focusing on what you might miss out on, try to embrace new opportunities and make the most of your college experience. Remember that it is impossible to be present everywhere at once, and it is okay to prioritize your well-being. College can also present unique obstacles and difficulties when it comes to relationships.

Many times I have avoided talking about relationships at college but I feel it’s time I dwell a bit into the affairs of college relationships.

Some things are difficult to ignore especially when we can talk about college life.

And such issues include love relationships. Many students have developed the fear of missing out on love relationships. But love at college can be a complex and challenging experience for many students.

Having brought in discussions such as party animals of college, drugs at college, promiscuity, and bullying, among other college reflections, this week I will hint a few on love relationships since some of those scenarios emanate from this area.

As usual, I write what I see and probably what I hear.

Relationships at college encompass various types such as friendships, romantic partnerships, mentorships, and professional connections.

We cannot take away that some of these relationships contribute to personal growth, academic success, and overall well-being. Understanding the dynamics of these relationships and navigating them with care can enhance the college experience.

Students do not wish to miss out on campus experiences whether good or bad but at times it’s good to miss out.

Individuals need to prioritize their mental health and well-being while forming and maintaining relationships at college. Be guided, I am no expert in some of these issues but I just present what is on the ground.

There is nothing that can be done to stop relationships since college life is a unique environment that can allow anyone to experiment.

But above all, some would say fara asi usafarisise (be happy but not be overexcited) or fare tindike vamwe vane hama dzavo (Be happy and know that problems will come in the end.) I am not instilling fear in anyone but there is a need to be responsible while at college.

While the fear of missing out is part of the college journey, it is important to note that relationships at college can have both positive and negative impacts on individuals.

Positive relationships can enhance personal growth, provide support, and contribute to overall well-being. On the other hand, negative relationships or toxic dynamics can lead to stress, and anxiety, and hinder academic performance.

Individuals must prioritize their mental health and well-being by setting boundaries, seeking support when needed, and surrounding themselves with positive influences.

It is worth noting that while college love relationships can be meaningful and transformative, they are not without challenges.

The transition from adolescence to adulthood can be tumultuous, and individuals may still be figuring out their own identities and priorities. This can lead to conflicts and uncertainties within relationships.

Additionally, the demands of academic and social life in college can put a strain on relationships, requiring individuals to navigate time management and prioritize their commitments.

College life is often characterized by demanding academic schedules, extracurricular activities, part-time jobs, internships, and other responsibilities. These commitments can leave little time for students to spend together or nurture their relationships.

The constant juggling of academic and personal obligations can lead to neglect or a lack of quality time spent with one’s partner, causing feelings of frustration and dissatisfaction.

College coursework often requires intense focus and dedication, leaving little mental or emotional energy for maintaining a healthy relationship. The stress of exams, assignments, and deadlines can create tension between partners and lead to conflicts.

The prioritisation of academic success can sometimes overshadow the emotional needs and desires of individuals in relationships, leading to neglect or a lack of emotional support. Despite relationships being good, they can be overwhelming. Sometimes they take a lot of time and can begin to encroach on your education. There are times in every relationship when students will have a disagreement which can distract them from schoolwork and add to stress levels. Break-ups can drive some students even further into depression.

While some may argue that there is nothing particularly special about college love relationships, it is important to consider the various factors that make them distinct from other types of relationships. Social dynamics within the college environment can also pose challenges for love at college.

College campuses are diverse and vibrant, offering numerous opportunities for socializing and meeting new people. Fellow students, college love relationships are not devoid of significance or uniqueness.

The experiences gained from college love relationships can have a lasting impact on personal growth and future life choices. Fear not fellow students!