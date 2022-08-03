The Cont Mhlanga experience!. . . creatives pay tribute to arts doyen

Bulawayo Bureau

ON Monday, Zimbabwe woke up to the saddening news of arts stalwart Cont Mhlanga’s death after succumbing to pneumonia and condolence messages have been pouring in from different sectors.

He was 64.

Mhlanga will be buried in his rural homestead in Lupane on Saturday, with a memorial service to be held at Amakhosi Cultural Centre on Friday.

The hardest hit was the arts, where Mhlanga was a mainstay with a career spanning over 40 years.

He established Amakhosi Theatre Productions to identify, nurture and mentor talent with most of the people who were trained by him going on to be success stories in their line of work.

Our Bulawayo Bureau spoke to different creatives who shared their experiences with the late Mhlanga.

Creatives from all walks of life have one thing in common, a Cont Mhlanga experience.

Actor and poet, Prince Mazilankatha Ncube said he owed his multi-faceted career to Mhlanga.

“Losing Mhlanga is so sad,” he said. “For me, I must say, everything I am is because of him. I have always been an actor and believed that acting was all I could do but the old man told me not to limit myself for he sees a multi-talented young man in me.

“Now, I consider myself among the top poets which is something I never imagined. Mhlanga had an extra eye for identifying talent and a soft heart that believed in everyone and gave us the power to soldier on even when our friends and families didn’t believe in us.”

Mhlanga was an all-rounder who could make whatever he did great.

Local rapper, King Rodney of the hip-hop duo Killemol, fondly remembers meeting with the founder and head of the Amakhosi Theatre Productions.

“I know a lot of people didn’t know this, but Cont Mhlanga was a rapper and I did not know that till I met him when I was performing in Emganwini in 2012 and he challenged me to a cypher,” he said.

“I thought he was joking, but when he took to the stage, people were dazzled of his vocal capabilities. He rapped in our native IsiNdebele and that was the beginning of a blossoming relationship between me and him.

“He was very encouraging and this (his passing) was a bitter pill to swallow indeed. We know he was ill but this was a shock.”

Actor cum-director, Patrick Mabhena, said Mhlanga played a great role in uplifting arts, culture and entertainment in Zimbabwe.

“This is extremely sad news; we are bereaved and we are broken,” he said. “Mhlanga was part of our lives and he played a great role in uplifting arts, culture and entertainment in this country hence we have lost a legend indeed.

“There’s really not much to say when the heart is in grief all I can say is may his soul rest in peace and may his family find comfort in God.”

Mhlanga’s theatre productions such as Sinjalo were a national hit and his influence was great.

Chantelle Phindile Moyo, who is the founder of Purple Brain Productions, sent a message to the late Mhlanga.

She said Mhlanga taught her resilience in the face of adversity.

“I remember the day when I cried when you said I was too short and too fat for the role I was auditioning for,” she said. “From there, I told you that I can also write scripts and you said to me, ‘That’s the spirit. You just don’t give up.’

“From then, you have been moulding me as a writer. You gave my series a title and I shall continue working on it until it becomes the best. With all you’ve taught me in a short space of time, I will never forget.

“Legends never die. Your teachings shall live long. You have always been humble to say to me, ‘Ngyabonga Phindile.’ This time around, ng’yabonga khulu. Rest in peace.”

Mourners are gathered at 488 Nguyboyenja in Bulawayo.