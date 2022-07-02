The Comfrey herb and tea

Comfrey leaves can be applied on dislocations, sprains and inflamed parts of the body

Miriam Nyasha Kwari Herbalist

Hello friends and welcome to another edition of our herbal space. Last week I got a call from one of our readers thanking me for sharing information.

I would like to thank you all for following and reading these articles. I am grateful because writing becomes a worthy purpose.

Please keep supporting us.

The other question that came with the call included use of comfrey as a herb.

It helps those who suffer from rheumatoid arthritis and swollen joints.

Rubbing comfrey tincture into the affected area will help, especially at night before going to bed.

Root coffee is amazing for those with sharp pain that comes with infections of the bones.

Knobs on joints and hands may disappear with a poultice made from the roots. These warm poultices may be used on gout stones pains, painful amputation stumps and periostitis itself.

A tea from the roots can be used internally for bronchitis, disorders of the digestive tract. A dose of 2 to 3 cups made using a pinch to a quarter teaspoon of properly dried, ground and roasted roots are sipped on daily.

For more effective use on tummy ulcers, it has to be combined with Calendula.

I know that there are families who have comfrey leaves for meals. Kudos to you for it is true, kuti zvinonaka semuboora kana kuti mutikiti. Munorapa mhuri muchikafu umu.

Teas are better made from a pinch to a quarter teaspoon of roots that have been roasted and grounded. If there is no time then one can soak the roots overnight and warm the decoction beforehand i.e sipping it down in the morning. It’s also good tea for stomach ulcers.

Wound healing benefits of comfrey tea:

a reduction in the amount of menstrual flow.

scar healing.

burn comfort

therapy for bronchitis.

rheumatoid arthritis treatment

therapy for insect bites or rashes.

treatment for strains, sprains, and fractured bones.

Leaf application on dislocations, sprains and inflamed parts of the body has always been a clever move.

Here is hoping that information here will add onto your list of home remedies. And as usual, thank you for your support and contributions.

Remember to have Graviola in your families as a drink every day. It is an amazing drink the family needs.

See you next Saturday

Miriam Kwari 0773378571