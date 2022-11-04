The beat goes on for Raza

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ANOTHER beautiful piece of history could be on the horizon for Zimbabwe international cricketer Sikandar Raza.

The 36-year-old was nominated for the prestigious International Cricket Council Player of the Month award for October yesterday following a brilliant run of form.

This is the second time he has been nominated, and it comes barely three months after he made history by becoming the first player from Zimbabwe to win the prestigious accolade.

The all-rounder, who is currently representing Zimbabwe at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, was nominated for the October award along with Indian superstar Virat Kohli and David Miller of South Africa in the men’s category.

Raza made history when he became the first player from Zimbabwe to win the top award in August. The all-rounder yesterday said he owed the purple patch to God, while acknowledging the stiff competition he is facing this time around. “Incredibly humbled for the nominations and great company I have here,” said Raza on Twitter.

Currently, Raza is going through a purple patch in 2022, and finds himself nominated for the second time in three months.

The talented all-rounder claimed the award back in August and was a key player in sealing Zimbabwe’s qualification through to the Super 12 stages of the on-going T20 World Cup for the first time.

Scoring 145 runs and taking nine wickets at a formidable average of 14.66 from his six T20Is, he won an incredible three Player of the Match awards, including for his contribution in the wins against Ireland (82 not out) and the shock result against Pakistan (3-25).

However, the Zimbabwean faces a strong challenge from Kohli and the equally impressive Miller in his quest for a second gong.

“Shortlists for the ICC Player of the Month awards were announced today (yesterday), revealing the best performing players who have shone on the international stage throughout the month of October,” said the ICC in a statement.

“The lineup for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month features three superstars from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“India’s talisman Virat Kohli is nominated following his heroics with the bat, most notably in the win against arch-rivals Pakistan.

“South Africa’s David Miller impressed in the lead up to the tournament, and continued his sparkling form in Australia, including during his side’s victory over India to secure his place in the shortlist.

“Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe completes the lineup and seeks to reclaim the award he won in August, thanks to a series of Player of the Match performances in the opening stages of the T20 World Cup.”

India’s talisman Kohli was recognised for his heroics with the bat, most notably in the nail-biting win against arch-rivals Pakistan.

He was nominated for the very first time in the ICC Player of the Month awards, and while registering 205 runs across the calendar month, he showed glimpses of his very best form.

He looked at ease in scoring an unbeaten 62 against a dogged Netherlands, however his highlight came in the era-defining innings played in front of a full house in Melbourne as his side claimed a historic victory against rivals Pakistan.

The iconic display saw Kohli rally his side from 31 for four to chase down the 160 target on the final ball, thanks to an unforgettable score of 82 not out from 53 balls.

Like Kohli, Miller was also named on the men’s shortlist for the very first time, and he started the month in the bilateral series against India, scoring 117 runs across three ODIs and 125 runs in two T20Is, including a brutal knock of 106 not out in 79 balls in Guwahati.

This blistering form was carried into the T20 World Cup where his most significant contribution during the month came in the successful run chase against the same opposition on a challenging Perth track.

His unbeaten 59 was crucial to seeing his side over the line after losing quick wickets early, further outlining his credentials as a big game player for South Africa.

In the women’s game, India’s Asia Cup winning duo Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are candidates for the award, along with Nida Dar of Pakistan.

Zimbabwe’s Raza made history when he became the first player from Zimbabwe to win the prestigious award in August.

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world vote online to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered at icc-cricket.com/awards are invited to cast their votes until Sunday.