The 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo achieves unprecedented milestones

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo closed on Sunday in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province. This year’s expo achieved several unprecedented milestones. A total of 120 projects were signed, amounting to $10.3 billion in value. Ninety-nine cooperation projects were unveiled, totaling $8.7 billion. Notably, 11 African countries contributed to these numbers by launching 74 projects, which marks the highest count to date.

The four-day exhibition showcased nearly 1,600 kinds of commodities from 29 African countries, representing a remarkable 166-percent increase compared to the previous expo. The event witnessed active participation with some 1,500 exhibitors, indicating a 70 percent increase from the previous session. The presence of 9,000 buyers and professional visitors further enhanced the bustling atmosphere, and the overall visitor count surpassed 100,000.

The expo played a significant role in deepening cooperation between China and Africa, resulting in remarkable achievements for both sides. Throughout the exhibition, 34 cooperation achievements across eight categories were announced, encompassing areas such as standards and specifications, research reports, and statement initiatives.

The China-Africa trade index was released for the first time. The index had a base of 100 points in 2000, which reached 990.55 points in 2022 and highlighted a rapid and positive development trend, consistently reaching new heights, data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed. With the China-Africa economic and trade relations report being published once again, this information base contributes to a better understanding of the deepening bilateral economic partnership between China and Africa. – CGTN