‘Thank you Zimbabwe for Cyclone Freddy support’-Malawi and Mozambique

Tina Musonza

Herald Correspondent

Malawi and Mozambique have expressed gratitude towards the support rendered to their respective countries towards their recovery from Cyclone Freddy.This follows a donation of US$6 000 from the Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI) in Zimbabwe to help rehabilitate the countries from the devastating effects caused by Cyclone Freddy.

Addressing the media in Harare after receiving the donation, Malawi’s deputy Ambassador Major General Elias Mpaso and Mozambique’s first secretary Mr Edward David Zimba said the funds will further assist in redressing the damage faced by their countrymen.

Deputy Ambassador Mpaso said SADC countries were helping revamp Malawi back into shape.

“On behalf of Malawi, we are grateful for the assistance that we have received from different countries in the region. Zimbabwe has come to our assistance in an exceptional manner,” said Deputy Ambassador Mpaso.

“People in Malawi are grateful for that assistance. So far, from the assistance we have received from the region, the Government is now able to relocate people back into their original homes where they can settle and renew their lives.

We are thankful to the region and Zimbabwe in particular, for assisting us timely. This helped our people at a crucial time when they needed help the most.”

He said the donation would be used to rehabilitate the southern region of Malawi which was mostly devastated with over 500 people reported missing. The search, he said, was still ongoing.

Mr Zimba said for Mozambique, the damage was beyond their control and required help from the region.

“The damage from Cyclone Freddy was substantial on infrastructure and the people. It affected four to five provinces in Mozambique and that’s actually a lot.

“It’s more than 5 000km of loss, 304 000 hectares of land that is no longer usable, more than 1000 schools destroyed with more children that are now displaced. We are grateful for the help we are receiving from our neighbours,” said Mr Zimba.

MEFMI executive director Mr Louis Austin Kasekende said the donation to the two countries sought to give them a starting point on the relocation exercise.

“Today, we are standing with the people of Malawi and Mozambique following the devastation by Cyclone Freddy. The effects it had on infrastructure and the lives of displaced people is devastating. MEFMI has made a contribution to the two countries of US$3000 dollars to each country,” said Mr Kasendeke.

Cyclone Freddy traversed the southern Indian Ocean for more than five weeks in February and March.