Texpo 2024: Learners join industry to build tech movement

Primrose Chibharo Youth Interactive Writer

Members of the triumphant Control-Alt-Elite team that won the 2023 Texpo hackathon have reflected on their journey in the technology showcase at a reception held in Harare recently.

The reception was hosted by the United States Embassy and Telco Broadband. It provided a platform for the educational technology organisation, Learning Factory, to announce the 2024 edition of Texpo to be held in Bulawayo during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

This year six teams from Zimbabwe and Ghana will develop smart tech solutions to prevent heatstroke and suffocation in both human and animal-vehicle occupants.

Winners get a chance to travel abroad and explore tech innovations in the United States and South Africa.

The girls are former Dominican Convent (Bulawayo) students- Pfuluphedzani Mabidi (Elite); Tendai Jakutindi (Control) and Layla Mutukwa (Alt)- were adjudged winners of the 2023 hackathon which challenged learners to develop tech solutions to gas leakages, traffic control at busy traffic intersections during a power outage, and changeover to different power supplies in households and industry.

The all-female ‘Control-alt-elite’ team designed a tech solution to ease congestion at busy traffic intersections, earning a trip to Cape Town and various prizes from local tech companies.

“The experience was fantastic, packed with many lessons and so much to see,” said Phuluphedzani, also known as Elite, who is now at Pretoria University in South Africa.

“My eyes were opened to the huge opportunities in the tech industry and influenced my choice to study for a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering.”

Unlike other technology showcases, Texpo allows learners to use technology to solve common challenges.

Recalls Tendai, also known as Alt: “Participating in the hackathon was like riding a roller coaster of emotions from the adrenaline-filled moments when the clock started ticking to the nail-biting final presentation.”

Despite the rigours associated with working on the Raspberry Pi platform, Tendai and her team designed a miniature traffic light with a button near an imaginary densely populated school.

“We faced conscious hurdles along the way, but with perseverance, creativity, and mutual support, we overcame sleepless nights, lines of code that seemed never-ending, moments of doubt and flashes of inspiration. All of it led to the final product that made us proud,” said Tendai.

Their victory opened doors for them to interact with different people and companies aligned with their future goals.

They received the Raspberry Pi, Pico 4S, and a mini hacking kit which they used to produce school demos at their high school robotics club.

“The activities we did weren’t just fun and exciting,” said Layla- aka Elite.

“They provided us a revelation of how technology is taking over and how it plays a significant role in our lives.”

Congratulating the students and the organisers, United States Embassy Charge’ d’ Affaires Larry Socha said his country supported the initiative to increase the adoption and use of digital technologies, a key White House goal through the Digital Transformation Agenda with Africa initiative.

“The United States supports Zimbabwe’s aspirations to be part of the global digital community,” said Socha.

“We are committed to working with Zimbabwe and partners to promote open, interoperable, secure, and reliable information and communications technology infrastructure and services.”

Participation for learners at Texpo is free and teams are selected based on their proposal to a team of judges selected by Learning Factory.

Layla had advice for students intending to contest: “I encourage all of them to embrace innovation, dare to dream big, and never back down from a challenge. The TEXPO hackathon is not merely an event; it is an opportunity to push boundaries, surpass limitations, and make the world a better place.”