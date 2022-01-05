Tennis Zimbabwe calendar out

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

TENNIS Zimbabwe are hoping for a better year as they seek to have local players get more competition after some disruptions in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TZ have released their 2022 calendar, with some of the highlights being the Davis Cup and the International Tennis Federation Under-18 tournaments to be hosted in Bulawayo and Harare.

Zimbabwe are expected to host El Salvador in the Davis Cup World Group II play-offs on March 4 and 5, in Harare. They will be out to get a win to stay in the Group.

They last hosted a Davis Cup tie in March 2020, when they played Syria at Harare Sports Club.

Besides the Davis Cup tie, there are a number of junior events lined up for the year including the Africa Junior Championships 18-and-Under between February and March, and 14-and-and Under between March and April.

The championships for the Under-16s are scheduled for April and Zimbabwe will be hoping to send teams for these events.

TZ are also looking forward to hosting two ITF 18s events in Bulawayo in June and three ITF South Central Under-18 in August, in Harare. The tournaments have become a permanent feature on the local calendar.

There are several local tournaments for juniors also lined up for the year and after limited competition last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the players will be looking forward to a more eventful year.