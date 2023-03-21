Tenant kills landlord, hides body in toilet

Crime Reporter

A Bulawayo tenant yesterday killed his 44-year-old landlord before hiding the body in a toilet following a misunderstanding over vacating the house.

The incident occurred in Nkulumane suburb and the suspect Admire Mkandla (34) has since gone into hiding.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder in which the victim, Mgcini Sibanda aged 44 was found dead in the toilet on March 19, 2023 at his residence in Nkulumane after being attacked by his tenant, Admire Mkandla aged 34 on March 18, 2023 following a misunderstanding.

“The suspect had not vacated the victim’s house despite him being given the notice to vacate in January 2023. The suspect is on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred on March 19, 2023 at the intersection of Old Mazowe Road and Bimha Road, Mt Hampden.

A man aged 39 died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Police in Harare are also investigating a case of baby dumping in which an approximately one-day-old male infant was found dumped in the grass at corner Harvey Brown Avenue and Prince Edward Road, Milton Park yesterday.