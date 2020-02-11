Ten Heads of State to attend Moi burial

NAIROBI. – At least 10 heads of state are expected to attend the burial of former President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home on Wednesday.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho revealed that plans to welcome the heads of state are in top gear.

“Our preparations at the moment are for 10 heads of state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will release more details Monday (today),”said Dr Kibicho

Dr Kibicho led the steering committee and top security officers organising the burial of Mzee Moi in inspecting the former president’s final resting place at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Sunday.

He said the steering committee was satisfied that everything was going on as planned.

“The burial plans for Mzee Moi are going on smoothly, we hope to give him a dignified send-off,” said Dr Kibicho.

He said the funeral service will be held at Kabarak University: “We have inspected the facilities at Kabarak University. We can assure the country that preparations are in place and security will be tight to ensure the ceremony goes on smoothly,” said Dr Kibicho.

He announced that there will be two services at Kabarak University. The first service will be open to the public while the final rites will be a private affair at Mzee Moi’s home.

“Only close family members and selected dignitaries will be allowed at the final venue where Mzee Moi will be laid to rest,” added Dr Kibicho.

He said that national prayers on Tuesday and Wednesday at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi and Kabarak University will be open to all Kenyans.

He appealed to the motorists to follow the traffic rules and directions by traffic officers during the burial.

“I urge motorists to adhere strictly to directions that will be given by the traffic officers manning the routes from Nairobi to Kabarak University to ensure a smooth flow of traffic,” said Dr Kibicho.

He revealed that the Tuesday service at Nyayo Stadium and Kabarak University will be attended by at least 30,000 people.

In a rare recognition, the Principal Secretary lauded the local media for their extensive coverage since the former president died.

“I would like to thank the local media for their extensive and good coverage of the burial preparations of Mzee Moi even as the State makes the final plans to give Mzee Moi a honourable send-off on Wednesday,” said Dr Kibicho.

Meanwhile, Nairobi residents on Monday woke up to a heavy traffic jam caused by the motorcade that was escorting the body of former President Moi to Parliament Buildings for the final day of public viewing.

Most roads adjacent to Parliament were closed by traffic police officers and other security agencies to pave the way for the procession from Lee Funeral Home.

The gridlocks persisted until midmorning as hundreds of Kenyans from all walks of life queued to view the former president’s body as he lay in state.

Kenyans took to social media to react to the traffic snarl-up in the city.

Some commuters who were in matatus (kombis) opted to alight and walk into the city in order to get to work on time. @KenyaTraffic tweeted: “Passengers opt to walk, it’s just that I can’t do the same. Mombasa Road still at standstill two hours later.”

“Parking fees in Nairobi should be increased to Sh700. Traffic is really messy and is caused mainly by private vehicles,” @Edu_Karis tweeted.

On Langata road, motorists were stuck at the same spot for more than an hour. @KushmirK tweeted: “Langata road is a mess. One hour between Galleria and Wildlife.”

Others suggested using a motorcycle as it would get commuters around faster than motor vehicles.

Since Saturday, the streets have been dotted by heavy military presence as an entourage escorted Moi’s body from the Lee Funeral Home to Parliament Buildings.

Thousands of Kenyans, including political leaders, have been thronging Parliament to view the body. – Daily Nation