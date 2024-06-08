Severe cold front forecast to sweep across Zim

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

COLD temperatures were felt yesterday in parts of Matabeleland South, Masvingo Province and Manicaland in south-east Zimbabwe with the south-easterly winds extending the cold and cloudy conditions to Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan, along with southern Midlands and Matabeleland North and Mashonaland East by tomorrow.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said the cold spell was expected to persist until Wednesday when modest warming would start as the clouds broke, with maximum temperatures forecast to be below 20 degrees Celsius and minimums plummetting as low as 3 degrees Celsius in the early morning.

Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland provinces were expected to experience cloudy, windy, and cold conditions for most of today, with a chance of light rain and drizzle in some areas.

In a notice yesterday, the Met Department explained that a significant rise in wind pressure was expected over the south-east coast of Southern Africa.

This was expected to steer a cold and moist south-easterly airflow into Zimbabwe.

“Before the clouds set in, anticipate a cold and relatively dry southerly airflow on Friday with moderate ground frost and early morning temperatures below 3 deg Celsius in frost-prone areas such as Matopos, Gweru, Lupane, Masvingo, Marondera and Nyanga,” the department said.

From today, the weather should become cloudy, windy and cold over Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces for much of the day with light rain and drizzle in some places.

“These conditions should extend into Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Matabeleland North and Midlands, as well as both Harare and Mashonaland East Provinces on Sunday and only become slightly warmer on Wednesday as the clouds break,” said the Met Department.