Tembo is the right man for the job – Sekhukhune Utd

Sports Reporter

SOUTH African Premiership side Sekhukhune United are confident that Kaitano Tembo will be able to steer the team to success after the Zimbabwean was officially unveiled as the new head coach.

Tembo, who recently left SuperSport United, has been linked with the job at Babina Noko in the last few weeks as replacement for Owen da Gama.

Sekhukhune chairman Simon Malatji was excited by Tembo’s arrival. The official unveiling was done yesterday.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Tembo to Babina Noko family. We are very much excited to have Mr. Tembo in our team, and we believe he will assist us in achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves as Sekhukhune United FC, we wish him well in this journey,” said Malatji.

Tembo brings with him more than eight years of topflight football coaching experience following his stint with SuperSport.

Related Stories: Two hundred not out

He reached two MTN8 cup finals at SuperSport United and won his maiden trophy in the second of those against Highlands Park in 2019.

Tembo’s arrival at the DStv Premiership club sees MacDonald Makhubedu, who coached the cub last season, redeployed as senior coach with Thabo Senong continuing as assistant coach.

The 51-year-old Tembo worked for many years at SuperSport United having played for the team and served as a youth coach and then assistant to a number of head coaches until his promotion to head coach in 2018.

Promoted Sekhukhune ended 11th in their maiden top-flight season. The club is also home to former Zimbabwe national team captain Willard Katsande.