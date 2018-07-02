Tembalami lights up 7Arts theatre

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Award-winning gospel musician Tembalami Tagwirei put on top of the drawer performance over the weekend at the 7 Arts theatre in Avondale during the launch of his live DVD recording. The event, which marked his 10 year journey in music, centered on his recent album, “The Fight”.

The album has 10 tracks and features Kenyan gospel singer Evelyn Wanjiru, Wellington Kwenda and Tapiwa Masara.

Although the auditorium was not full to capacity, the event saw prolific gospel musicians such as Sabastian Magacha, Minister Michael Mahendere, Pastor G, Nyasha Mutonhori and Wellington Kwenda putting on scintillating performances as they took turns to perform their hit songs while warming the stage for Tembalami.

Tembalami did not disappoint and lived up to the billing of “man of the moment” as he dished out songs from the album, which include, “Kwatabva Kure”, “Nyasha Dzenyu”, ‘Torumbidza”, “Daira”, Sekerera and “Sawa” among others

He managed to light up the whole auditorium with his energetic moves as the crowd joined him in some of the sing-along songs and dances.

Tembalami was later joined on stage by Kenyan star Wanjiru who also surprised many as she sang in fluent Shona when they performed their duet —”Sawa”.

Wanjiru said she was happy with the hospitality she received from Zimbabweans.

“I love Zimbabwe, it has beautiful people full of love and support. Music is universal and it should help us to promote our cultures,” she said.

Tembalami said he was happy with the show as everything went according to plan.

“I am so excited that I have finally managed to launch the DVD and it will be out soon. The title of the album was inspired by what we face in our day to day lives. Living a life of faith has become a battle in a world where “ungodly things” are now the new cool,” he said.

Tembalami said he was happy with the turnout and the support from the other musicians who came and performed although some didn’t show up although they were billed to perform.

He said some of the musicians faced challenges while he was still trying to find out what happened to others that did not pitch up.

“Putting together this event was indeed a “fight” as we wanted to record a DVD but at the same time most of our friends offered to come and support by ministering on the night. A few days before that’s when it indeed became a fight. Minister Takesure Zamar’s promoter booked earlier flights a day before our event and failed to change them, Nyasha Mangwiro had a funeral in the family and South African based gospel contemporary musician Mkhululi Bhebhe had an engagement out of Johannesburg the previous night that made him miss his flight,” he said.