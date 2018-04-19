TelOne sets up day offices for start-ups

Some of the people who benefited from TeOne’s day office in Harare.

Business Reporter

INTEGRATED telecommunications firm, TelOne, has launched a “day office” facility at the Main Post Office building in Harare as part of efforts to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

The day offices provide small businesses and individuals with furnished workstations and access to the internet at a low cost.

TelOne communications and client experience manager, Mrs Melody Harry said the concept was developed as a deliberate business solution aimed at assisting the community through available resources.

The parastatal had excess space at the Main Post Office building, which it decided to furnish and offer to SMEs so that they boost their operations through access to affordable internet connectivity.

“A lot of young people are operating informal businesses and face the challenge of increasingly high office rentals and overheads in the CBD,” said Mrs Harry.

“Access to internet and an accessible workstation are essential for such start-ups to take off to the point of making profits. This is why we found the need to provide this affordable service as TelOne.”

The facility comes as at time when Government has continued to support SMEs, which have recently become engines for economic growth.

The company started offering the offices in October last year, which have reportedly become popular with individual users and small businesses. Currently, there are at least 100 different businesses using the offices each month. The users have access to the space everyday between 8am and 8pm.

TelOne has set up the offices as separate cubicles, each catering for up to four people.

There is also an open plan setup that can accommodate larger groups. The day offices also provide facilities for printing and photocopying services.

Mrs Harry said packages have been designed to suit the different requirements and budgets of consumers.

The packages include a $30 monthly package for 24GB of Wi-Fi, a $10 weekly package for 6GB of Wi-Fi and a $2 daily option for 1GB of Wi-Fi.

“We are constantly finding ways of integrating our business development with the development of the society. As we grow and make profits, our consumers must equally benefit from the access they have to our service. It is our plan to continuously provide such innovative solutions to the community,” says Mrs Harry.

TelOne continues to develop strategies to offer affordable internet solutions to Zimbabweans from all walks of life through various other business projects.

The company is on a drive to increase connectivity throughout the country through infrastructure and product improvement.