TelOne commits to end corruption

Mutsawashe Mashandure

Herald Correspondent

State-Owned telecommunications company, TelOne management and staff have signed integrity pledges, demonstrating the company’s commitment to ethical behaviour and good governance.

The signing of integrity pledges is an approved concept which is being implemented under the auspices of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2020-2024 launched by President Mnangagwa on 11 July 2020.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Manager of Compliance and Systems Review, Mr Tafirenyika Maringire said the goal was to create a culture of transparency.

“The purpose of integrity pledges is to ensure that people in positions of authority act with integrity in their roles,” he said.

“This includes adhering to the principle of integrity when making decisions, especially when it comes to procurement and the use of resources.”

Mr Maringire stressed that the integrity pledges should be prominently displayed in every office so that they serve as a constant reminder to all employees of the importance of integrity and transparency.

“Even after signing the pledges, it’s not over, the pledges should be displayed prominently in the office so that everyone who visits is reminded of the importance of integrity and ethical behaviour.”

Speaking at the same event, TelOne Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Nkala said the signing of integrity pledges will promote transparency, accountability, integrity, and the rule of law.

“This marks a key development in the calendar of 2024 where everyone is committed to working in a free-corruption manner,” he said.

“We want to make sure that through this pledge, everyone is undertaking something, from the board to management to staff. This will transmit to all levels of staff to uphold high levels of integrity, ethics, and guidance in our day-to-day operations,” he said.

He also pledged to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability, in line with the Second Republic’s vision of creating a Zimbabwe free from corruption.

“With these integrity pledges, TelOne aims to align itself with the country’s commitment to protecting citizens and offering services free from corruption by 2030.

“We believe that this pledge will not only strengthen our internal systems and processes but also improve our service delivery, ensuring that we provide all services in a transparent and honest manner,” the TelOne chief executive said.