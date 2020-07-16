TelOne centre reduces service disruptions

Tawanda Musarurwa Senior Business Reporter

In a move that will result in a significant reduction in internet service disruptions, TelOne has launched a Network Operations Centre (NOC).

The central facility will work to support the infrastructure and services provided by the state-owned entity as it involves detecting and resolving service incidents and issues, thus assisting in the reduction of network downtime.

Managing director Chipo Mtasa, said the facility is an extension of the wider National Broadband Project.

The National Broadband project is the TelOne Network Modernisation Project funded by a Chinese facility under a government-to-government arrangement between Zimbabwe and China.

“The NOC project, which cost us a total of US$850 000 ,is an offshoot of the National Broadband Project, the project facilitated through the US$98 million China Exim Bank loan facility.

“It came about as an expansion of the scope after realising some surplus from one of the sub projects,” said Mrs Mtasa.

“From this surplus, the National Operations Centre was prioritised as TelOne is emphasising client experience as a way to augment the new technologies that we are deploying and the general performance of the business.

“It has enabled us to move away from the reactionary approach to more proactive support of services especially as NOC takes advantage of the converged systems and services.”

The facility will help improve Zimbabwes’ access to internet, whose significance has been highlighted by the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, which have necessitated increased use of the internet and digital platforms.

Officiating at the launch, Minister of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the TelOne management has shown good diligence by setting up the new system.

“The re-alignment of the National Broadband Project saw the expansion of the initial scope resulting in the establishment of this facility. This speaks a great deal of diligence in the handling of both the technical and financial aspects of the project,” said Dr Muswere.

“I would like to specifically commend this as these qualities are key as we endeavour to rebuild our country. We cannot afford to have our State entities lapsing and allowing projects to run without thorough scrutiny and meticulous deployment.”

TelOne is one of 43 state-owned and parastatal companies that Government has targeted for full or partial privatisation in an endeavour to add value to services they provide to the economy.

Mrs Mtasa said the company is currently looking for investors to re-capitalise the business.