Teenagers up for nine robbery cases

Crime Reporter

TWO teenagers that were part of a five-man gang targeting motorists parked in secluded areas have been arrested in Bulawayo while another gang of armed robbers raided a church in the same city and got away with US$300, R20 000 as well as $10 000.

The two teenagers, Brian Mathe alias Mpofu (19) and Tawanda Chifamba Rashayi (18), have so far been linked to nine robbery and carjacking cases. They are suspected to be part of a gang targeting motorists parked in secluded areas in and around Bulawayo before stealing their cars and valuables.

The two were arrested on Saturday following a raid conducted at their homes.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and the church robbery incident which occurred early Saturday morning.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Brian Mathe or Mpofu aged 19 and Tawanda Chifamba Rashayi aged 18 in connection with a spate of robbery cases which occurred during a period extending from August 3, 2021 to October 25, 2021 in and around Bulawayo.

“The suspects would attack unsuspecting motorists who would be parked in secluded bushy areas before stealing the vehicles and valuables. So far the suspects have been linked to nine Robbery cases. Investigations are in progress,” he said.

Police first arrested their accomplice Brighton Nyathi alias Sibonyonyo who then implicated Mpofu and Rashayi leading to their arrests.

A manhunt has been launched for the other outstanding suspects.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are also investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred at a church along Waverly Road in Thorngroove on Saturday at around 2 am.

Five suspects who were armed with axes, a bolt cutter and a metal rod attacked two pastors aged 35 and 36 who were sleeping in a house at the church and stole US$300, R20 000 as well as $10 000 cash.

Asst Comm Nyathi said when the robbers forced their way inside the room that the pastors were sleeping, they attacked them and at the same time demanded cash and keys to the safe.

The pastors handed them the keys and the robbers opened the safe and stole the money before locking the pastors inside the storeroom where the safe was.

One of the pastors managed to get out through an opened window and made a report to the police.

Investigations are still in progress.