Teenager knifes mother to death

Teenager knifes mother to death Regis Muza

The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 19-year-old man stabbed his mother to death with a kitchen knife yesterday at section 7 Trojan Compound.

 

The incident occurred before the suspect collapsed and died in police cells at around 10pm due to wounds he sustained during the murder.

 

Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the gruesome murder of Dorcas Chigudhu (55) at around 2pm.

 

The police suspect that the son Regis Muza was under the influence of drugs.

