Teenager hit and injured after argument with a motorist

Crime Reporter

A teenager was on Tuesday run over and injured by a motorist in Chitungwiza after he had confronted him for parking his vehicle in their maize field.

The motorist who was driving a Toyota Wish then sped off after hitting the boy aged 17 and police are looking for him.

Police said the victim had approached the motorist and asked him why he had parked his vehicle in the maize field and an argument arose.

He was then run over by the motorist and the victim sustained serious injuries. A report was then made to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP is investigating a hit and run in which a victim aged 17 was hit by a motorist who was driving a Toyota Wish after he confronted the motorist for parking the vehicle in his maize field in Chitungwiza on January 8, 2022.

“The victim sustained some serious injuries and was referred to Chitungwiza Hospital for medical attention and the motorist did not stop after the accident,” he said.