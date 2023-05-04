Teenager caught with crystal meth

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A teenager from Harare who was found in possession of 42 grammes of crystal meth infamously known as “mutoriro” was yesterday released into the custody of her relative.

The teenager (name withheld) who made her initial appearance in court on Saturday was in custody pending verification of her age.

Initially, the State had indicated that she was 19 but further investigations revealed that she was 17.

She appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

The matter was remanded to May 22 pending investigations.

Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on April 28, at around 1pm, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare received information that the girl was dealing in dangerous drugs at her place of residence.

Detectives lured her to come to her gate and she came holding a plastic of suspected crystal meth in her hand.

They subsequently arrested her and taken to CID Drugs for further management.

A field test was conducted on the seized drugs and they tested positive to methamphetamine.

The crystal meth had a street value of $420 000.