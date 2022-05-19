Team Zimbabwe-UK to celebrate unsung heroes on their 10th Anniversary

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

TEAM Zimbabwe-UK are set to celebrate the unsung heroes who have championed sports development in the last decade as part of their 10th anniversary commemorations.

The organisation’s chief executive officer Marshall Gore told The Herald that the organisation will take stock of the successes during the celebrations with the hope of inspiring Zimbabweans to be involved in voluntary activities for the good of the local sports landscape.

Team Zimbabwe-UK has been instrumental in championing the integration of diaspora players into the national football team set up over the last few years.

“This year is out 10th anniversary. So we are planning around August-September to do a function to celebrate our successes in the last 10 years with specific reference to the integration of the diaspora players into the national team, which we feel has worked very well,” said Gore.

“We are also going to have sort of a Hall of Fame awards focusing mainly on the unsung heroes, people who have contributed to Zimbabwean sports in the last 10 years, both at home and in the diaspora.

“We also want to use it as an opportunity to conscientise the country about the role of the voluntary sector, the people that give their lives to sports and do a lot without expecting anything in return, because we feel that most of the time these people are not recognised.

“If they are recognised, it then encourages others to do the same. If you look at our organisation, all the work we do is unremunerated but there comes a time when other people who are doing the same and are not known, both at home and in the diaspora, need to be appreciated. So we will be looking at it,” said Gore.

He said the main celebrations will be held in the UK.