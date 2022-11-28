Team Zimbabwe arrives in Malawi for Region 5 Games

Tadious Manyepo in LILONGWE, Malawi

MORE than half of the 205 athletes have arrived in Malawi for the Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 Games with the last batch expected late in the day.

The nine-day Region 5 Games kick-off on December 2 with Zimbabwe fielding contestants in 11 sport codes.

And Team Zimbabwe, has travelled in three batches with the first group arriving in the morning.

The second batch touched down around lunch time with the final group scheduled to join the rest of the team later in the day.

Chef de Mission of the Games Masimba Mutemaringa is already in Malawi while his deputy Simba Gochera will arrive with the final batch