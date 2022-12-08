Team Zim win first athletics medal

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo in LILONGWE, Malawi

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Rodney Ngezimani has won the country’s first medal in athletics at the ongoing African Sports Council Region 5 Games in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The Prince Edward prodigy bagged a bronze medal in Shotput where he hit a personal best of 13.75m at the Bingu National Stadium this morning.

Forty field and track athletes are taking part in a sport code which the country is expecting to haul more medals.

And Ngezimani started the campaign on a hopeful note snatching third place in a strong field of 13 athletes.

He will be back in the field again when he contest in discus tomorrow.

And the burly athlete believes he will do even better tomorrow.

“I am happy to have clinched this medal in my first international competition. I was nervous coming up against the best in the region including the world champion from South Africa.

“But I managed to come out third with a PB as well,” he said.

“I just hope that the feat will give me more confidence going into tomorrow’s event.”

