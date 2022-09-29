Teachers implored to be innovative

Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent

Teachers have been urged to be innovative, provide solutions to social challenges and create industries in the education value chain rather than being mere consumers of knowledge and job seekers.

Speaking yesterday during the graduation ceremony at Belvedere Technical Teachers’ College in Harare, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said the Education 5.0 agenda directly links higher education levels with higher economic growth.

The graduation, which saw 873 graduates receiving diplomas and advanced diplomas, was held under the theme: “Transforming the Economy through Education 5.0.”

Prof Murwira, who was represented by his deputy Raymore Machingura, said teachers should take a leading role in transforming the economy through innovation.

“The theme (for the graduation) resonates well with the Governments’ thrust to turn Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy by 2030,” he said.

“As we contribute towards Vision 2030, going forward, teachers who graduate from our institutions will not be mere consumers of knowledge and job-seekers but innovative, provide solutions and are entrepreneurial, creating industries in the education sector value chain.

“We are moving away from an education system which produces classroom practitioners to an education system which produces doers who create goods and services.”

College principal Mrs Juliana Mbofana urged the graduates to sharpen their educational skills towards Vision 2030.

“From this day onward, let us make each decision with our best interests in solutions that will propel our economy and strengthen our education system towards Vision 2030,” she said.

One of the overall best female students, Belinda Dzoro, who is a mother of two, said education was key to women emancipation.