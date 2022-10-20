Teachers come to the party

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

FILLED to the rafters, the Harare International Conference Centre reverberated with teachers under the banner “Teachers for Economic Development” as they welcomed President Mnangagwa for their first ever indaba with the Head of State and Government.

Naysayers, who tried to throw spanners into the event that arguably surpasses any that has been held this year by an affiliate organisation of the revolutionary party Zanu PF, were treated to humble pie as the exuberant teachers proved that they were in Harare on their own volition.

Teachers for Economic Development national chairperson Mr Amos Chiwocha said so far a total of 6 240 teachers have received orientation at the Chitepo School of Ideology.

“Your Excellency, after our first workshop in 2021 we realised that there is a possibility of entrepreneurial skills amongst us, the formation of Teachers for Economic Development was inspired by your vision of achieving an upper middle income economy by 2030.

“We should benefit from our competence-based curriculum. We are a sector which was sitting on its competencies. Doctors have surgeries and we are saying as teachers we should also have our own schools,” he said.

The teachers said they are ready to fly high as they too are Zimbabweans who have what it takes to make Vision 2030 a reality. And ahead of the October 25 Anti-Sanctions Day, the teachers said their continued existence stymie development.

A Solusi Adventist High School teacher in Matabeleland South, Ndabezinhle Bhebhe said sanctions have negatively impacted quality of learning, reduced even the pass rate and the delivery of quality lessons.

“It is our hope they are removed. Our teachers will be able to deliver. Our learners will be able to access the quality services, the quality education and improvement on the practical skills that we endeavour to impart on our learners so that we move towards a prosperous and empowered middle income economy by 2030 as envisaged by President Mnanagagwa.”

Another teacher Bright Makoni, from Mashonaland Central said sanctions have hit them hard as they are failing to procure the necessary educational resources.

“When sanctions started to affect us some people started to lose their focus in terms of supporting the education system because they will be on the sanctions list.

“Some schools are now lagging behind in terms of construction as they cannot have money. The brain drain again is a direct result of sanctions. We are saying down with sanctions because we cannot develop a country if we have illegal sanctions,” he said.

A teacher at Josiah Chinamano Primary school in Bulawayo Mr Masayi Collen Moyo also called for the unconditional removal of sanctions.

“Sanctions divide us as Zimbabweans. They hinder development in the country as people’s attention will be distracted by side shows,” she said.

Another teacher from Mashonaland West province Mr Ephraim Bhasera also said manpower was hit by the negative impact of sanctions.

“Our qualified teachers are going to neighbouring countries leaving a huge gap in our schools. It has also caused the current inflation.

“Prices are going up for every educational material.

“Schools are failing even to buy textbooks and it also due to sanctions that school fees are always going up regularly as authorities will be trying to make a balance so that they can get the required materials,” he said.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said this initiative has resulted in an economic movement of teachers who have initiated various projects at commercial level.

“The teachers’ idea of mobilising themselves into an organisation for their own empowerment came after I had addressed and challenged them during one of their training programmes, that was a turning point your Excellency.

“Our ministry has taken serious heed of the Cabinet decision that all schools should embark on commercial projects, the active involvement of teachers through their various projects and business ventures is a significant milestone towards the achievement of Vision 2030,” she said.

Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Harare Metropolitan Province Mr Tafadzwa Muguti thanked teachers for seeing it fit to embrace Vision 2030, which is underpinned by the mantra no place, and no one should be left behind.

“Let me acknowledge the role played by the parent Ministry and the leadership of Primary and Secondary Education for successfully coordinating the organization structuring and operationalisation of the teachers for the economic development platform across all provinces.

“One hopes and prays that many of our teachers become part and parcel of this noble initiative aimed at not only economically empowering themselves but also their respective schools, students and communities at large,” he said.